SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹19.6
Prev. Close₹19.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.52
Day's High₹19.6
Day's Low₹18.8
52 Week's High₹36.75
52 Week's Low₹15.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)193.54
P/E1,960
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
10.29
8.24
8.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.72
1.66
2.91
0.1
Net Worth
12.01
11.95
11.15
8.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
8.27
73.63
55.82
yoy growth (%)
-88.76
31.91
Raw materials
-1.12
-14.79
-12.78
As % of sales
13.55
20.09
22.9
Employee costs
-0.47
-1.15
-1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.39
-9.73
1.11
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.3
Working capital
-2.29
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.76
31.91
Op profit growth
-102.44
715.17
EBIT growth
-103.44
-425.25
Net profit growth
-85.7
-1,313.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shreekishan Joshi
Executive Director
Videh Shreekishan Joshi
Independent Director
Narottam Banwarilal Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd
Summary
Salasar Exteriors & Contour Limited was originally incorporated on March 9, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai,. The Company was converted from Proprietorship Firm to Company in the year 2018. The Company acquired the ongoing business of a Sole Proprietorship Concern M/s Salasar Exteriors by the Promoter Mr. Shreekishan Joshi, vide Business Succession Agreement dated July 12, 2018. Company is well recognized and award-winning for Interior and Exterior Work with expertise in corporateoffices, Commercials, Budget Hotels, Residential, Hospitals, Hostels, Departmental stores and Healthcare projects. The Company is presently engaged in providing mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works which cater to civil and interior work, super steel and structural work, furniture work and fire fighting work of residential, commercial, hotels, Guest House, hospitals and IT sector. It undertake projects on turnkey basis where we are involved right from creation of the structure to implementation of plans along with installation and providing of other allied interior finishing, furniture mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and services. They are highly motivated to work on cost efficiency which allow the Company to unlock greater revenues from each project it is involved in. Some of the major clients include Walmart, Tata Power ,Tata SED, Tata Mafi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Godrej (Caroa Properties Ll
Read More
The Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is ₹193.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is 1960 and 16.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is ₹15.25 and ₹36.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.62%, 3 Years at 60.28%, 1 Year at -21.13%, 6 Month at 16.32%, 3 Month at -21.76% and 1 Month at -28.07%.
