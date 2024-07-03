iifl-logo-icon 1
Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd Share Price

18.8
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.6
  • Day's High19.6
  • 52 Wk High36.75
  • Prev. Close19.6
  • Day's Low18.8
  • 52 Wk Low 15.25
  • Turnover (lac)3.52
  • P/E1,960
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)193.54
  • Div. Yield0
Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

19.6

Prev. Close

19.6

Turnover(Lac.)

3.52

Day's High

19.6

Day's Low

18.8

52 Week's High

36.75

52 Week's Low

15.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

193.54

P/E

1,960

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.39%

Non-Promoter- 30.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.29

10.29

8.24

8.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.72

1.66

2.91

0.1

Net Worth

12.01

11.95

11.15

8.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

8.27

73.63

55.82

yoy growth (%)

-88.76

31.91

Raw materials

-1.12

-14.79

-12.78

As % of sales

13.55

20.09

22.9

Employee costs

-0.47

-1.15

-1.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.39

-9.73

1.11

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

-0.3

Working capital

-2.29

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.76

31.91

Op profit growth

-102.44

715.17

EBIT growth

-103.44

-425.25

Net profit growth

-85.7

-1,313.42

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shreekishan Joshi

Executive Director

Videh Shreekishan Joshi

Independent Director

Narottam Banwarilal Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd

Summary

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Limited was originally incorporated on March 9, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai,. The Company was converted from Proprietorship Firm to Company in the year 2018. The Company acquired the ongoing business of a Sole Proprietorship Concern M/s Salasar Exteriors by the Promoter Mr. Shreekishan Joshi, vide Business Succession Agreement dated July 12, 2018. Company is well recognized and award-winning for Interior and Exterior Work with expertise in corporateoffices, Commercials, Budget Hotels, Residential, Hospitals, Hostels, Departmental stores and Healthcare projects. The Company is presently engaged in providing mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works which cater to civil and interior work, super steel and structural work, furniture work and fire fighting work of residential, commercial, hotels, Guest House, hospitals and IT sector. It undertake projects on turnkey basis where we are involved right from creation of the structure to implementation of plans along with installation and providing of other allied interior finishing, furniture mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and services. They are highly motivated to work on cost efficiency which allow the Company to unlock greater revenues from each project it is involved in. Some of the major clients include Walmart, Tata Power ,Tata SED, Tata Mafi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Godrej (Caroa Properties Ll
Company FAQs

What is the Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd share price today?

The Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is ₹193.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is 1960 and 16.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is ₹15.25 and ₹36.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd?

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.62%, 3 Years at 60.28%, 1 Year at -21.13%, 6 Month at 16.32%, 3 Month at -21.76% and 1 Month at -28.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.60 %

