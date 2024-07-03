Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd Summary

Salasar Exteriors & Contour Limited was originally incorporated on March 9, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai,. The Company was converted from Proprietorship Firm to Company in the year 2018. The Company acquired the ongoing business of a Sole Proprietorship Concern M/s Salasar Exteriors by the Promoter Mr. Shreekishan Joshi, vide Business Succession Agreement dated July 12, 2018. Company is well recognized and award-winning for Interior and Exterior Work with expertise in corporateoffices, Commercials, Budget Hotels, Residential, Hospitals, Hostels, Departmental stores and Healthcare projects. The Company is presently engaged in providing mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and finishing works which cater to civil and interior work, super steel and structural work, furniture work and fire fighting work of residential, commercial, hotels, Guest House, hospitals and IT sector. It undertake projects on turnkey basis where we are involved right from creation of the structure to implementation of plans along with installation and providing of other allied interior finishing, furniture mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and services. They are highly motivated to work on cost efficiency which allow the Company to unlock greater revenues from each project it is involved in. Some of the major clients include Walmart, Tata Power ,Tata SED, Tata Mafi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Godrej (Caroa Properties Llp), Birla Estates, UGSL, Capita India Pvt. Ltd, Holiday Inn Express (Steiner India Limited), Accenture Services Ltd (JLL). Apart from these, the Company expertise in Piling works, Civil works, Super steel & structural work, Interior work, Hard finish Furniture work, Electrical & Plumbing including fire-fighting works. The Companys business activities may be classified as trading in real estate properties by way of acquiring interests in various real estate projects such as flats, land and building materials in Mumbai. A substantial amount of business activities are concentrated in certain areas of Mumbai suburbs such as Mira Road and Naigaon. Company is one of the esteemed facilitators of Walmart which has recently entered into India. It is engaged into execution and carving out of Departmental Stores for Walmart and has completed 3 stores in Bhopal, Amravati and Aurangabad and work in progress at Indore & Nizamabad.The Company made a public issue of 23,60,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 8.50 Crore in September, 2019.