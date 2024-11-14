Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and Fund Raising Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

To consider other business matters1. To consider and approve the Director s Report (along with annexures) along with Secretarial Audit Report issued by Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, and rule made there under.2. To consider and approve the proposal of increase in limit up to Rs. 50 crores of Related Party Transaction and obtain members approval in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to the shareholder s approval in upcoming AGM.3. To consider and approve the proposal of increase in limit up to Rs. 50 crores of borrowing power in excess of limits specified under section 180 (1) (c) of Companies Act, 2013 and limit approved by the members previously, subject to the shareholder s approval in upcoming AGM.4.To consider and approve the proposal of increase in limit up to Rs. 50 crores to make investments, loan/guarantee & advances in excess of limits specified under section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 and limit approved by the members Previously, subject to the shareholder s approval in upcoming AGM.5.To fix the date for closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books for 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company;6. To approve Appointment of Mrs. Abhilasha Chaudhary, Proprietor of M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary and Associates., Practicing Company Secretary, Scrutinizer for 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company;7. To authorize Mr. Videh Joshi, the Executive Director for conducting 6th AGM and handle entire poll process and e-voting;8. To approve the Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 9.To approve and authorize the Directors and Authorized Representatives of the Company to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Investee Company.10. To consider and take Note of the Resignation of the Statutory Auditor of the Company;11. To consider the appointment of M/s Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy, chartered accountants as the statutory auditor of the company due to casual vacancy of the existing statutory auditors12. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

1. To consider the Appointment Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra (din: 07552109) as a Non -executive Non - Independent director of the company.2. To consider the Appointment Mr. Rakesh Dutta (din: 06367008) as a Non -executive Non - Independent director of the company.3. To consider the Appointment of Ms. Priyanka Rathore , (M.No. :- A70679) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 SECL : 06-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 06, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) SECL : 15-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 06, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 15, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/06/2024) SECL : 21-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 15, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 21, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14/06/2024) Salasar Exteriors And Contour Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/06/2024)

