Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.8
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

8.27

73.63

55.82

yoy growth (%)

-88.76

31.91

Raw materials

-1.12

-14.79

-12.78

As % of sales

13.55

20.09

22.9

Employee costs

-0.47

-1.15

-1.57

As % of sales

5.75

1.56

2.82

Other costs

-6.47

-66.02

-42.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.21

89.65

76.1

Operating profit

0.2

-8.33

-1.02

OPM

2.46

-11.31

-1.83

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

Interest expense

-1.67

-1.61

-1.38

Other income

0.12

0.25

3.55

Profit before tax

-1.39

-9.73

1.11

Taxes

0

0

-0.3

Tax rate

0.06

0.03

-27.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.39

-9.74

0.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.39

-9.74

0.8

yoy growth (%)

-85.7

-1,313.42

NPM

-16.82

-13.23

1.43

