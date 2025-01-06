Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
8.27
73.63
55.82
yoy growth (%)
-88.76
31.91
Raw materials
-1.12
-14.79
-12.78
As % of sales
13.55
20.09
22.9
Employee costs
-0.47
-1.15
-1.57
As % of sales
5.75
1.56
2.82
Other costs
-6.47
-66.02
-42.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.21
89.65
76.1
Operating profit
0.2
-8.33
-1.02
OPM
2.46
-11.31
-1.83
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
Interest expense
-1.67
-1.61
-1.38
Other income
0.12
0.25
3.55
Profit before tax
-1.39
-9.73
1.11
Taxes
0
0
-0.3
Tax rate
0.06
0.03
-27.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.39
-9.74
0.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.39
-9.74
0.8
yoy growth (%)
-85.7
-1,313.42
NPM
-16.82
-13.23
1.43
