TO MEMBERS OF SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LIMITED

Report on the Accounting Standards Financial Statements

Disclaimer of Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to accounts the financial statements including summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company. Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on this standalone financial statement.

Basis for Opinion

We refer to note no. 21 of the standalone financial statement which explains that during the year company has written off current liabilities worth Rs. 231.32 Lakhs including the amount payable to employees. we have not received balance conformation from the creditors. the company has written off the liability

According to management of company has received numerous contracts from various parties and allotted sub contracts to various counter parties. Since counter parties did not complete their projects as per the terms and hence, company did not receive any payments from the parties these amounts. As we are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence hence unable to determine consequential implications arising therefrom in the financial statements of the company.

We refer to note no. 22 of the standalone financial statement which explains that company carrying closing stock worth Rs. 764.90 Lakhs, as management is unable provide the basis for such valuation of stock also management has not provided us with any data to verify the such valuation, since we are unable to verify the value of stock hence we are not sure about the stock amount shown in financial statements.

As result of the matters described in above mentioned paragraph, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to provide a basis of our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There is one Key Audit Matter Reportable as mentioned below.

We draw attention to note 23 to the financial statement, which describe that during the previous financial year company entered into the compromise agreement with bank of Baroda and restructured the payment terms the of credit facility availed by the company. Our opinion on financial result is not modify in respect of above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including accounting standards referred to in section 133 of the Act, as applicable. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required under provisions of section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement of Cash Flow dealt with this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, referred to our separate report in

"Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note (vii) of Annexure A to the standalone financial statements

(b) The Company did not have any long-term and derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(d) The management has;

(i) represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No. 33 to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No. 34 to The Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The company has not neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year under Section 123 of the Act.

(f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable with effect from April 1, 2023 to the Company and its subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, and accordingly, The Company has used accounting software ‘Tally Prime System for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has not been operated throughout the period for all transactions recorded in the software and the hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

For D G M S & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN :0112187W

SD/-

Hiren J Maru

Partner

M.No: 115279

Date:21-06-2024

Place: Mumbai

UDIN:24115279BKBWLB3497

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state as under:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

b) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, Clause (i)(b) is not applicable of Para 3 of CARO, 2020.

c) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; Any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us the title deeds of all the immovable properties. (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventory and working capital:

a) In respect of inventories during the reporting period the management has not under taken the physical verification of inventories at periodic intervals. the company has not maintained adequate inventory records at register office, in our opinion, the comparative inventory holding levels, in view of steep decline in the inventory holding levels, are not at proper to earlier years and there is possibility of loss on sale/realization of on slow moving items. no provision has been made on diminution in the value of inventory. The impact of above remarks of the above presently not ascertainable and, therefore, cannot be commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned /renewed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, further we draw the attention of user that the companys loan is treated as NPA hence, company has not submitted the Quarterly Return/Statement reported to the Banks.

(iii) Investments, any guarantee or security or advances or loans given:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

1. The Company has provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year.

a. Based on audit procedure carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries.

b. Based on audit procedure carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the company has granted loans and advances to a party other than subsidiaries:

Particulars Loans Advance Total Amount Outstanding as on 31th March 2024 10.00 326.22 Gross Amount given during the Year - 4.60

2. In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest, except the loan has been given as loans and advances during the year as mentioned in clause 3(iii)(a)(1)(b) are granted without specifying the terms and conditions which may prejudice the companys interest.

3. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation except the loan has been given as loans and advances during the year as mentioned in clause 3(iii)(a)(1)(b) are granted without specifying the terms and conditions Hence, We are unable to certify that repayment of interest and principal are received as per stipulated terms or not.

4. In respect of loans granted by the Company, we could not certify that no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

5. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, During the year The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year as shown in Clause 3(iii)(a)(1)(b).

(iv) Loan to directors:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) Deposits:

a) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the 2013 act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) Maintenance of Cost Records:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) Statutory Dues:

a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31/03/2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except following:

Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the dues relates Due date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Unpaid Professional Tax 9,600/- F.Y. 2021- 22 For entire F.Y. 2022-23 Not paid till date - Unpaid TDS 1,68,500/- F.Y. 2020- 21 & 2021-22 For entire F.Y. 2022-23 Not paid till date - Unpaid VAT 6,64,374/- F.Y. 2020- 21 & 2021-22 For entire F.Y. 2022-23 Not paid till date -

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, GST, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, as on date of signing the auditors report except as follows:

Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the dues relates From where dispute pending Remarks, if any GST 27,00,000/- F.Y. 2019- 20 GST Commissioner Appeal -

(viii) Disclosure of Undisclosed Transactions:

a) There According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix)Loans or Other Borrowings:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing to financial institution or bank for the following instances in repayment of principal and interest amount. The company did not have any loans or borrowings from the government during the year.

Nature of Borrowings including debt securities Name of Amount Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest Number of Days delay or unpaid Remarks, If any Term Loan HDFC Bank From May-21 Principal More than 365 Days The company has written off the liability from books of account C C Bank of Baroda From 23rd March 2023 Principal More than 180 days Company has entered into the one-time settlement with bank

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) Money Raised by IPOs, FPOs:

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) Fraud:

a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit an and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) Nidhi Company:

a) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Para 3 of clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Related Party Transactions:

a) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit System:

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(xv) Non-cash Transactions:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) Registration under section 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934:

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Cash losses:

a) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of statutory auditors:

a) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

a) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due

(xx) Compliance of CSR:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not required to spent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per the section 135 of companies act, 2013, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) Qualifications Reporting In Group Companies:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, so reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For, D G M S & Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN :0112187W

SD/-

Hiren J Maru

Partner

M.No: 115279

Date:21-06-2024

Place: Mumbai

UDIN:24115279BKBLB3497

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We were engaged to the audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LIMITED (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Accounting Standards financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Disclaimer of Opinion

1. We do not express an opinion on companys internal financial control because of below mentioned reasons: I) In respect of delays in payment of certain statutory dues during the year with respective authorities

II) The companys internal process with regard to management of working capital is very poor company is unable to recover its due amount from customers and unable to make timely payments to suppliers as result during the year company was unable to repay its cash credit facility and entered into one time settlement with respective bank.

We were unable to evaluate about the relationship, recoverability and possible obligation towards the company. Accordingly, we are unable to determine the consequential implications arising therefrom in the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Because of the above reasons, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For D G M S & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN :0112187W

SD/-

Hiren J Maru

Partner

M.No: 115279

Date:21-06-2024

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 24115279BKBLB3497