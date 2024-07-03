iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Share Price

11.05
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:28 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.05
  • Day's High11.05
  • 52 Wk High23.97
  • Prev. Close11.64
  • Day's Low11.05
  • 52 Wk Low 7.45
  • Turnover (lac)2.95
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)205.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

11.05

Prev. Close

11.64

Turnover(Lac.)

2.95

Day's High

11.05

Day's Low

11.05

52 Week's High

23.97

52 Week's Low

7.45

Book Value

10.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

205.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.36%

Non-Promoter- 6.01%

Institutions: 6.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

186.2

186.2

186.2

186.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.21

50.03

85.29

126.78

Net Worth

204.41

236.23

271.49

312.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.93

24.69

20.36

16.27

yoy growth (%)

-47.62

21.25

25.1

-80.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.86

-0.87

-0.95

-1.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-40.45

-31.05

-55.98

-57.23

Depreciation

-41.85

-41.96

-43.24

-42.21

Tax paid

0

0

20.05

-0.52

Working capital

-26.23

10.58

4.13

-7.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.62

21.25

25.1

-80.16

Op profit growth

-88.02

-222.77

-44.91

-121.17

EBIT growth

30.35

-35.3

-4.52

-677.8

Net profit growth

30.28

-13.57

-37.79

-3,643.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.84

23.72

16.14

12.93

24.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.84

23.72

16.14

12.93

24.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.13

3.1

1.1

0.69

4.85

View Annually Results

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gagan Singha

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chandra Shekhar Rajan

Director

Dilip Lalchand Bhatia

Director

Rakesh Chatterjee

Nominee

Kazim Raza Khan

Nominee

Nand Kishore

Executive Director & CEO

DHEERAJ KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

Summary

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) incorporated on 8 April, 1996 in Uttar Pradesh was promoted by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, (IL&FS) as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for implementation of the Delhi Noida Bridge Project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.A concession agreement was entered into by NOIDA, NTBCL and IL&FS in November of the year 1997 confer to NTBCL, the right to BOOT the Toll Bridge and the other Project Facilities. The land lease agreements comprising Delhi Land Lease Deed, Delhi Lands Sub-Lease Deed and Noida Land Lease Deed were signed between Government of NCT Delhi, NOIDA and the company in October of the year 1998. During the year 1999, the company had set up a Fee Review Committee (FRC) to monitor the toll charges. The Company awarded one of its bridge contracts in the year 2000 at the Delhi end of the project to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The Delhi Noida Toll Bridge became operational in February of the year 2001, which was build by the company. The Company also constructed a further intersection, known as the Ashram Flyover, with the intention of providing effective dispersal of traffic at the Delhi end of the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge. The Ashram Flyover was opened to traffic in October of the same year 2001. An entry of the Srinivaspuri Flyover, which became operational in October of the year 2004, has had a positive impact on the traffic on the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge as it has reduced congestion.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd share price today?

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is ₹205.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is 0 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is ₹7.45 and ₹23.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd?

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.91%, 3 Years at 9.98%, 1 Year at -4.98%, 6 Month at -8.56%, 3 Month at -26.00% and 1 Month at -28.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.37 %
Institutions - 6.00 %
Public - 67.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.