Summary

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) incorporated on 8 April, 1996 in Uttar Pradesh was promoted by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, (IL&FS) as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for implementation of the Delhi Noida Bridge Project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.A concession agreement was entered into by NOIDA, NTBCL and IL&FS in November of the year 1997 confer to NTBCL, the right to BOOT the Toll Bridge and the other Project Facilities. The land lease agreements comprising Delhi Land Lease Deed, Delhi Lands Sub-Lease Deed and Noida Land Lease Deed were signed between Government of NCT Delhi, NOIDA and the company in October of the year 1998. During the year 1999, the company had set up a Fee Review Committee (FRC) to monitor the toll charges. The Company awarded one of its bridge contracts in the year 2000 at the Delhi end of the project to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The Delhi Noida Toll Bridge became operational in February of the year 2001, which was build by the company. The Company also constructed a further intersection, known as the Ashram Flyover, with the intention of providing effective dispersal of traffic at the Delhi end of the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge. The Ashram Flyover was opened to traffic in October of the same year 2001. An entry of the Srinivaspuri Flyover, which became operational in October of the year 2004, has had a positive impact on the traffic on the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge as it has reduced congestion.

