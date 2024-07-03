Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹11.05
Prev. Close₹11.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.95
Day's High₹11.05
Day's Low₹11.05
52 Week's High₹23.97
52 Week's Low₹7.45
Book Value₹10.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)205.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
186.2
186.2
186.2
186.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.21
50.03
85.29
126.78
Net Worth
204.41
236.23
271.49
312.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.93
24.69
20.36
16.27
yoy growth (%)
-47.62
21.25
25.1
-80.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.86
-0.87
-0.95
-1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-40.45
-31.05
-55.98
-57.23
Depreciation
-41.85
-41.96
-43.24
-42.21
Tax paid
0
0
20.05
-0.52
Working capital
-26.23
10.58
4.13
-7.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.62
21.25
25.1
-80.16
Op profit growth
-88.02
-222.77
-44.91
-121.17
EBIT growth
30.35
-35.3
-4.52
-677.8
Net profit growth
30.28
-13.57
-37.79
-3,643.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.84
23.72
16.14
12.93
24.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.84
23.72
16.14
12.93
24.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.13
3.1
1.1
0.69
4.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gagan Singha
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chandra Shekhar Rajan
Director
Dilip Lalchand Bhatia
Director
Rakesh Chatterjee
Nominee
Kazim Raza Khan
Nominee
Nand Kishore
Executive Director & CEO
DHEERAJ KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
Summary
The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) incorporated on 8 April, 1996 in Uttar Pradesh was promoted by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, (IL&FS) as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for implementation of the Delhi Noida Bridge Project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.A concession agreement was entered into by NOIDA, NTBCL and IL&FS in November of the year 1997 confer to NTBCL, the right to BOOT the Toll Bridge and the other Project Facilities. The land lease agreements comprising Delhi Land Lease Deed, Delhi Lands Sub-Lease Deed and Noida Land Lease Deed were signed between Government of NCT Delhi, NOIDA and the company in October of the year 1998. During the year 1999, the company had set up a Fee Review Committee (FRC) to monitor the toll charges. The Company awarded one of its bridge contracts in the year 2000 at the Delhi end of the project to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The Delhi Noida Toll Bridge became operational in February of the year 2001, which was build by the company. The Company also constructed a further intersection, known as the Ashram Flyover, with the intention of providing effective dispersal of traffic at the Delhi end of the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge. The Ashram Flyover was opened to traffic in October of the same year 2001. An entry of the Srinivaspuri Flyover, which became operational in October of the year 2004, has had a positive impact on the traffic on the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge as it has reduced congestion.
Read More
The Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is ₹205.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is 0 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd is ₹7.45 and ₹23.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.91%, 3 Years at 9.98%, 1 Year at -4.98%, 6 Month at -8.56%, 3 Month at -26.00% and 1 Month at -28.55%.
