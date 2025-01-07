iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.49
(-5.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:58:39 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.93

24.69

20.36

16.27

yoy growth (%)

-47.62

21.25

25.1

-80.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.86

-0.87

-0.95

-1.29

As % of sales

6.71

3.53

4.67

7.94

Other costs

-11.31

-17.55

-24.51

-24.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.48

71.11

120.36

148.91

Operating profit

0.74

6.25

-5.09

-9.25

OPM

5.79

25.35

-25.03

-56.86

Depreciation

-41.85

-41.96

-43.24

-42.21

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-8.03

-7

Other income

0.65

4.67

0.38

1.23

Profit before tax

-40.45

-31.05

-55.98

-57.23

Taxes

0

0

20.05

-0.52

Tax rate

0

0

-35.82

0.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-40.45

-31.05

-35.92

-57.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-40.45

-31.05

-35.92

-57.76

yoy growth (%)

30.28

-13.57

-37.79

-3,643.77

NPM

-312.85

-125.75

-176.43

-354.85

