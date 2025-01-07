Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.93
24.69
20.36
16.27
yoy growth (%)
-47.62
21.25
25.1
-80.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.86
-0.87
-0.95
-1.29
As % of sales
6.71
3.53
4.67
7.94
Other costs
-11.31
-17.55
-24.51
-24.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.48
71.11
120.36
148.91
Operating profit
0.74
6.25
-5.09
-9.25
OPM
5.79
25.35
-25.03
-56.86
Depreciation
-41.85
-41.96
-43.24
-42.21
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-8.03
-7
Other income
0.65
4.67
0.38
1.23
Profit before tax
-40.45
-31.05
-55.98
-57.23
Taxes
0
0
20.05
-0.52
Tax rate
0
0
-35.82
0.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-40.45
-31.05
-35.92
-57.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-40.45
-31.05
-35.92
-57.76
yoy growth (%)
30.28
-13.57
-37.79
-3,643.77
NPM
-312.85
-125.75
-176.43
-354.85
