Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-40.45
-31.05
-55.98
-57.23
Depreciation
-41.85
-41.96
-43.24
-42.21
Tax paid
0
0
20.05
-0.52
Working capital
-26.23
10.58
4.13
-7.62
Other operating items
Operating
-108.53
-62.43
-75.04
-107.59
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-0.02
11.66
20.58
Free cash flow
-108.68
-62.46
-63.38
-87.01
Equity raised
334.47
396.56
468.43
584.03
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
133.42
134.5
39.94
8.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
359.2
468.59
444.99
505.35
