Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.05
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

Noida Tollbridg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-40.45

-31.05

-55.98

-57.23

Depreciation

-41.85

-41.96

-43.24

-42.21

Tax paid

0

0

20.05

-0.52

Working capital

-26.23

10.58

4.13

-7.62

Other operating items

Operating

-108.53

-62.43

-75.04

-107.59

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-0.02

11.66

20.58

Free cash flow

-108.68

-62.46

-63.38

-87.01

Equity raised

334.47

396.56

468.43

584.03

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

133.42

134.5

39.94

8.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

359.2

468.59

444.99

505.35

QUICKLINKS FOR Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

