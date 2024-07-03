iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Quarterly Results

10.49
(-5.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.89

10

9.97

4.09

3.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.89

10

9.97

4.09

3.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.66

0.65

0.6

1.37

Total Income

10.71

10.66

10.62

4.68

4.91

Total Expenditure

7.06

6.59

6.64

3.47

3.96

PBIDT

3.65

4.07

3.98

1.22

0.95

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.65

4.07

3.98

1.22

0.95

Depreciation

9.49

9.38

9.35

9.44

9.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.84

-5.31

-5.37

-8.23

-8.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.83

-5.35

-5.4

-8.27

-8.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.83

-5.35

-5.4

-8.27

-8.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.31

-0.29

-0.29

-0.44

-0.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

186.2

186.2

186.2

186.2

186.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.9

40.7

39.91

29.82

26.83

PBDTM(%)

36.9

40.7

39.91

29.82

26.83

PATM(%)

-59.04

-53.1

-53.86

-201.22

-250.56

