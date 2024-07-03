Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.89
10
9.97
4.09
3.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.89
10
9.97
4.09
3.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.66
0.65
0.6
1.37
Total Income
10.71
10.66
10.62
4.68
4.91
Total Expenditure
7.06
6.59
6.64
3.47
3.96
PBIDT
3.65
4.07
3.98
1.22
0.95
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.65
4.07
3.98
1.22
0.95
Depreciation
9.49
9.38
9.35
9.44
9.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.84
-5.31
-5.37
-8.23
-8.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.83
-5.35
-5.4
-8.27
-8.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.83
-5.35
-5.4
-8.27
-8.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.31
-0.29
-0.29
-0.44
-0.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
186.2
186.2
186.2
186.2
186.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.9
40.7
39.91
29.82
26.83
PBDTM(%)
36.9
40.7
39.91
29.82
26.83
PATM(%)
-59.04
-53.1
-53.86
-201.22
-250.56
