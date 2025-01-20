iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.62

21.25

25.1

-81.3

Op profit growth

-81.89

-237.62

-47.99

-121.46

EBIT growth

31.63

-36.64

-4.86

-636.94

Net profit growth

30.97

-15.4

-37.91

-2,632.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.5

27.48

-24.21

-58.25

EBIT margin

-308.89

-122.89

-235.2

-309.29

Net profit margin

-307.6

-122.99

-176.28

-355.2

RoCE

-10

-6.45

-8.71

-8.33

RoNW

-2.99

-2.06

-2.23

-3.22

RoA

-2.49

-1.61

-1.63

-2.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.15

-1.63

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.38

-3.88

-4.25

-5.37

Book value per share

16.79

18.92

20.55

22.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.83

-1.63

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.38

-0.68

-1.3

-2.22

P/B

0.36

0.14

0.26

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

87.18

8.86

-36.49

-35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-35.86

0.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

236.1

96.74

128.6

138.8

Inventory days

23.14

12.12

14.69

18.49

Creditor days

-187.13

-147.27

-86.57

-51.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3,916.14

1,259.12

5.96

7.19

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.15

0.16

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

43.75

7.87

-13.17

-6.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.02

-6.49

-13.24

-26.02

Other costs

-80.47

-66.02

-110.97

-132.23

