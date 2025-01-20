Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.62
21.25
25.1
-81.3
Op profit growth
-81.89
-237.62
-47.99
-121.46
EBIT growth
31.63
-36.64
-4.86
-636.94
Net profit growth
30.97
-15.4
-37.91
-2,632.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.5
27.48
-24.21
-58.25
EBIT margin
-308.89
-122.89
-235.2
-309.29
Net profit margin
-307.6
-122.99
-176.28
-355.2
RoCE
-10
-6.45
-8.71
-8.33
RoNW
-2.99
-2.06
-2.23
-3.22
RoA
-2.49
-1.61
-1.63
-2.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.15
-1.63
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.38
-3.88
-4.25
-5.37
Book value per share
16.79
18.92
20.55
22.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.83
-1.63
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.38
-0.68
-1.3
-2.22
P/B
0.36
0.14
0.26
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
87.18
8.86
-36.49
-35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-35.86
0.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
236.1
96.74
128.6
138.8
Inventory days
23.14
12.12
14.69
18.49
Creditor days
-187.13
-147.27
-86.57
-51.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3,916.14
1,259.12
5.96
7.19
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.15
0.16
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
43.75
7.87
-13.17
-6.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.02
-6.49
-13.24
-26.02
Other costs
-80.47
-66.02
-110.97
-132.23
