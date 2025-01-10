iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Balance Sheet

8.98
(-5.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

186.2

186.2

186.2

186.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.21

50.03

85.29

126.78

Net Worth

204.41

236.23

271.49

312.98

Minority Interest

Debt

66.71

66.71

66.71

66.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

271.12

302.94

338.2

379.69

Fixed Assets

261.93

300.18

341.27

382.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-31.07

-38.28

-17.73

-15.25

Inventories

0.81

0.81

0.81

0.81

Inventory Days

22.86

Sundry Debtors

2.01

0.97

8.18

10.76

Debtor Days

303.71

Other Current Assets

42.89

39.71

38.12

37.55

Sundry Creditors

-1.44

-1.51

-1.74

-5.19

Creditor Days

146.49

Other Current Liabilities

-75.34

-78.26

-63.1

-59.18

Cash

40.22

41.01

14.62

12.89

Total Assets

271.11

302.94

338.19

379.68

