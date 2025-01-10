Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
186.2
186.2
186.2
186.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.21
50.03
85.29
126.78
Net Worth
204.41
236.23
271.49
312.98
Minority Interest
Debt
66.71
66.71
66.71
66.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
271.12
302.94
338.2
379.69
Fixed Assets
261.93
300.18
341.27
382.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-31.07
-38.28
-17.73
-15.25
Inventories
0.81
0.81
0.81
0.81
Inventory Days
22.86
Sundry Debtors
2.01
0.97
8.18
10.76
Debtor Days
303.71
Other Current Assets
42.89
39.71
38.12
37.55
Sundry Creditors
-1.44
-1.51
-1.74
-5.19
Creditor Days
146.49
Other Current Liabilities
-75.34
-78.26
-63.1
-59.18
Cash
40.22
41.01
14.62
12.89
Total Assets
271.11
302.94
338.19
379.68
