Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.96
(-5.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

10.86

19.19

10.14

6.62

19.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.86

19.19

10.14

6.62

19.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.48

2.41

0.58

0.5

0.89

Total Income

13.35

21.59

10.72

7.13

20.34

Total Expenditure

10.44

15.24

10.79

7.72

14.1

PBIDT

2.91

6.35

-0.06

-0.59

6.24

Interest

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

PBDT

2.9

6.33

-0.08

-0.6

6.22

Depreciation

29.19

31.37

31.44

31.55

31.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-26.29

-25.04

-31.52

-32.15

-25.42

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0.06

0.22

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-26.34

-25.11

-31.73

-32.15

-25.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-26.34

-25.11

-31.73

-32.15

-25.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.41

-1.35

-1.69

-1.73

-1.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

186.2

186.2

186.2

186.2

186.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.79

33.09

-0.59

-8.91

32.08

PBDTM(%)

26.7

32.98

-0.78

-9.06

31.97

PATM(%)

-242.08

-130.48

-310.84

-485.64

-130.69

