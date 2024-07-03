Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10.86
19.19
10.14
6.62
19.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.86
19.19
10.14
6.62
19.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.48
2.41
0.58
0.5
0.89
Total Income
13.35
21.59
10.72
7.13
20.34
Total Expenditure
10.44
15.24
10.79
7.72
14.1
PBIDT
2.91
6.35
-0.06
-0.59
6.24
Interest
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
PBDT
2.9
6.33
-0.08
-0.6
6.22
Depreciation
29.19
31.37
31.44
31.55
31.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-26.29
-25.04
-31.52
-32.15
-25.42
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0.06
0.22
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-26.34
-25.11
-31.73
-32.15
-25.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-26.34
-25.11
-31.73
-32.15
-25.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.41
-1.35
-1.69
-1.73
-1.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
186.2
186.2
186.2
186.2
186.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.79
33.09
-0.59
-8.91
32.08
PBDTM(%)
26.7
32.98
-0.78
-9.06
31.97
PATM(%)
-242.08
-130.48
-310.84
-485.64
-130.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.