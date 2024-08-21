The Board of Directors of the Company has approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 11, 2024 to September 17, 2024 for the purpose of holding 28th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Please find attached, The declaration of result and scrutinizer report in respect of e_ voting conducted for 28th AGM held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11:00 am (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)