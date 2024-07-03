Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Summary

The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) incorporated on 8 April, 1996 in Uttar Pradesh was promoted by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, (IL&FS) as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for implementation of the Delhi Noida Bridge Project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.A concession agreement was entered into by NOIDA, NTBCL and IL&FS in November of the year 1997 confer to NTBCL, the right to BOOT the Toll Bridge and the other Project Facilities. The land lease agreements comprising Delhi Land Lease Deed, Delhi Lands Sub-Lease Deed and Noida Land Lease Deed were signed between Government of NCT Delhi, NOIDA and the company in October of the year 1998. During the year 1999, the company had set up a Fee Review Committee (FRC) to monitor the toll charges. The Company awarded one of its bridge contracts in the year 2000 at the Delhi end of the project to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The Delhi Noida Toll Bridge became operational in February of the year 2001, which was build by the company. The Company also constructed a further intersection, known as the Ashram Flyover, with the intention of providing effective dispersal of traffic at the Delhi end of the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge. The Ashram Flyover was opened to traffic in October of the same year 2001. An entry of the Srinivaspuri Flyover, which became operational in October of the year 2004, has had a positive impact on the traffic on the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge as it has reduced congestion. The Company, IL&FS, Intertoll (Pty) Limited, Intertoll Netherlands and Intertoll India entered into a conditional agreement in February of the year 2006 to vary certain aspects of the original O&M Contract, including the fee structure and the share sale restrictions. In June 2007, ITNL Toll Management Services Ltd. (ITMSL) was incorporated as a joint venture company with IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd to carry out O&M services for Noida Toll Bridge and other similar ventures on a pan-India basis. The Mayur Vihar Link Road Project of the company, which connects Mayur Vihar (a part of Delhi located across the River Yamuna which comprises essentially of residential apartment buildings) had completed in two phases. The first and the second phase were completed and opened to traffic in June of the year 2007 and January of the year 2008 respectively.The Delhi Noida Bridge (DND) Flyway was commissioned in February 2001. 1.7 km link connecting the DND Flyway to Mayur Vihar was commissioned in June 2007 (Phase I) and in January 2008 (Phase II). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation commenced its metro services in Noida from November 13, 2009. During the year 2015-16, the Company upgraded its Toll Technology and extended its ETC methods of payment to include Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) technology.In 2024, DND Flyway grew out of a need to bridge the growing population of Delhi with its neighbours across the Yamuna. The Flyway, an outcome of innovative technical and financial engineering, has been built with due care for environmental concerns. The Citizens Committee was formed to oversee the requisite environmental safeguards during construction - a feature pointed out by the World Bank as being the first of its kind in the world.Today, a major portion of Delhis population lives in the Trans-Yamuna area and there was a need to build a major connecting facility between the areas growing on both sides of the Yamuna. The project has been supported by Indian and international engineers, contractors, operators and investors.In 2023-24, Company commissioned a 8 Lane Dual Carriageway connecting Noida Sector 15A with Ring Road Near Maharani Bagh. It further constructed a 32 Lane 200M wide fully computerized Toll Plaza.