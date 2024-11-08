iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd Board Meeting

7.69
(-5.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:39 PM

Noida Tollbridg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting8 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 8 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ six months ended September 30 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulation) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. November 08, 2024 has inter alia approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202420 Sep 2024
NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday September 25 2024 for Reappointment of whole time director Fix / increase his remuneration and provide interim distribution to the financial creditor The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on September 25, 2024 has approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Dheeraj Kumar on the Board, Payment of Remuneration and Interim Distribution to the Financial Creditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 9 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Company is in receipt of a communication from ITNL, wherein it is stated that the Board of Directors of ITNL at their Meeting held on March 14, 2024 have cancelled the Swiss Challenge Process that was undertaken for divestment of its 100% holding in NTBCL and ITMSL and have approved the divestment of its 100% holding in NTBCL and ITMSL through Public Sale Process. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company have noted the same and passed necessary resolution in this regard at their Board Meeting held today i.e. March 22, 2024. Further, the Meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:50 p.m.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 14 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Noida Tollbridg.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.