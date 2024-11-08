Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 8 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ six months ended September 30 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulation) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. November 08, 2024 has inter alia approved the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday September 25 2024 for Reappointment of whole time director Fix / increase his remuneration and provide interim distribution to the financial creditor The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on September 25, 2024 has approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Dheeraj Kumar on the Board, Payment of Remuneration and Interim Distribution to the Financial Creditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 9 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

NOIDA TOLL BRIDGE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Company is in receipt of a communication from ITNL, wherein it is stated that the Board of Directors of ITNL at their Meeting held on March 14, 2024 have cancelled the Swiss Challenge Process that was undertaken for divestment of its 100% holding in NTBCL and ITMSL and have approved the divestment of its 100% holding in NTBCL and ITMSL through Public Sale Process. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company have noted the same and passed necessary resolution in this regard at their Board Meeting held today i.e. March 22, 2024. Further, the Meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:50 p.m.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024