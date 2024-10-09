Summary

Lakshya Powertech Limited was originally incorporated as Lakshya Powertech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Further, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Lakshya Powertech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2024 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy, expert services, advises, designs, drawings in relation to Supervision and Control of Energy and Power projects in India and outside India and to undertake energy related projects involving heating, Gas Generators, Ventilation, Air conditioning, D.G Sets, Based power plants & Packaging, Gas compressors and Oil & Gas projects.The Company established as a consultancy company specializing in power generation in 2012. It diversified into Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Gas Power Generation in 2013. The commencement of Power Generation Projects marked a significant expansion in 2014. The Company further ventured into the Oil and Gas sector by widening their scope of services in 2015.In 2016, the Company secured an EPC Contracts in Renewables in Malaysia. It entered into a lumpsum turnkey projects in the Oil & Gas Sector in 2018. The Company began O&M contracts & services for Gas Processing Plants and thereafter, diversified into Sewage Treatment Plant business, addre

