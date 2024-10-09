Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹323.25
Prev. Close₹323.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹197.05
Day's High₹323.8
Day's Low₹312
52 Week's High₹376.95
52 Week's Low₹245.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)318.45
P/E21.8
EPS14.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.31
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
1
0
0
Reserves
23.7
6.51
3.8
Net Worth
32.01
6.61
3.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Anne
Whole-time Director
Priya Bandhavi Anne
Whole-time Director
Lakshminarayana Eleswarapu
Whole Time Director & CFO
Amit Kumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Raghurama Raju Alluri
Independent Director
Chintan Rajeshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Kunal Kumar Ghosh
Independent Director
Shailesh C Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Utsav Trivedi
Reports by Lakshya Powertech Ltd
Summary
Lakshya Powertech Limited was originally incorporated as Lakshya Powertech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Further, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Lakshya Powertech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2024 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy, expert services, advises, designs, drawings in relation to Supervision and Control of Energy and Power projects in India and outside India and to undertake energy related projects involving heating, Gas Generators, Ventilation, Air conditioning, D.G Sets, Based power plants & Packaging, Gas compressors and Oil & Gas projects.The Company established as a consultancy company specializing in power generation in 2012. It diversified into Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Gas Power Generation in 2013. The commencement of Power Generation Projects marked a significant expansion in 2014. The Company further ventured into the Oil and Gas sector by widening their scope of services in 2015.In 2016, the Company secured an EPC Contracts in Renewables in Malaysia. It entered into a lumpsum turnkey projects in the Oil & Gas Sector in 2018. The Company began O&M contracts & services for Gas Processing Plants and thereafter, diversified into Sewage Treatment Plant business, addre
Read More
The Lakshya Powertech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is ₹318.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is 21.8 and 4.03 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshya Powertech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is ₹245.6 and ₹376.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Lakshya Powertech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -12.06% and 1 Month at 12.38%.
