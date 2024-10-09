iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshya Powertech Ltd Share Price

315.8
(-2.30%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open323.25
  • Day's High323.8
  • 52 Wk High376.95
  • Prev. Close323.25
  • Day's Low312
  • 52 Wk Low 245.6
  • Turnover (lac)197.05
  • P/E21.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS14.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)318.45
  • Div. Yield0
Lakshya Powertech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

323.25

Prev. Close

323.25

Turnover(Lac.)

197.05

Day's High

323.8

Day's Low

312

52 Week's High

376.95

52 Week's Low

245.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

318.45

P/E

21.8

EPS

14.83

Divi. Yield

0

Lakshya Powertech Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lakshya Powertech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lakshya Powertech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.22%

Non-Promoter- 11.16%

Institutions: 11.16%

Non-Institutions: 19.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lakshya Powertech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.31

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

1

0

0

Reserves

23.7

6.51

3.8

Net Worth

32.01

6.61

3.9

Minority Interest

Lakshya Powertech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lakshya Powertech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Anne

Whole-time Director

Priya Bandhavi Anne

Whole-time Director

Lakshminarayana Eleswarapu

Whole Time Director & CFO

Amit Kumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Raghurama Raju Alluri

Independent Director

Chintan Rajeshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Kunal Kumar Ghosh

Independent Director

Shailesh C Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Utsav Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshya Powertech Ltd

Summary

Lakshya Powertech Limited was originally incorporated as Lakshya Powertech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Further, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Lakshya Powertech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2024 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy, expert services, advises, designs, drawings in relation to Supervision and Control of Energy and Power projects in India and outside India and to undertake energy related projects involving heating, Gas Generators, Ventilation, Air conditioning, D.G Sets, Based power plants & Packaging, Gas compressors and Oil & Gas projects.The Company established as a consultancy company specializing in power generation in 2012. It diversified into Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Gas Power Generation in 2013. The commencement of Power Generation Projects marked a significant expansion in 2014. The Company further ventured into the Oil and Gas sector by widening their scope of services in 2015.In 2016, the Company secured an EPC Contracts in Renewables in Malaysia. It entered into a lumpsum turnkey projects in the Oil & Gas Sector in 2018. The Company began O&M contracts & services for Gas Processing Plants and thereafter, diversified into Sewage Treatment Plant business, addre
Company FAQs

What is the Lakshya Powertech Ltd share price today?

The Lakshya Powertech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshya Powertech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is ₹318.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshya Powertech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is 21.8 and 4.03 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshya Powertech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshya Powertech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is ₹245.6 and ₹376.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lakshya Powertech Ltd?

Lakshya Powertech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -12.06% and 1 Month at 12.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshya Powertech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshya Powertech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.22 %
Institutions - 11.16 %
Public - 19.62 %

