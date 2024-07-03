iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BGR Energy Systems Ltd Share Price

109.96
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High109.96
  • 52 Wk High119.5
  • Prev. Close107.81
  • Day's Low106.09
  • 52 Wk Low 33.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,037.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-90.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)793.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BGR Energy Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

107.81

Turnover(Lac.)

2,037.83

Day's High

109.96

Day's Low

106.09

52 Week's High

119.5

52 Week's Low

33.1

Book Value

-90.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

793.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BGR Energy Systems Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

BGR Energy Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

Contract termination has a negative influence on turnover and proportionate profit due to the number of pending contracts to be executed.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|01:08 PM

The termination was communicated via a letter from JUSNL dated August 14, 2024, which BGR Energy received on August 20, 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BGR Energy Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 48.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BGR Energy Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.16

72.16

72.16

72.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-415.63

331.06

809.79

990.94

Net Worth

-343.47

403.22

881.95

1,063.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,139.72

2,691.97

3,298.35

3,438.04

yoy growth (%)

-57.66

-18.38

-4.06

6.17

Raw materials

-676.33

-1,640.75

-1,837.08

-1,929.64

As % of sales

59.34

60.94

55.69

56.12

Employee costs

-135.21

-190.95

-209.91

-186.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-475.27

-64.12

82.41

47.57

Depreciation

-30.45

-34.78

-25.08

-23.96

Tax paid

119.85

77.64

-31.62

-23.86

Working capital

-39.68

-126.05

12.94

-681.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.66

-18.38

-4.06

6.17

Op profit growth

-190.19

-44.54

11.62

-6.39

EBIT growth

-198.9

-42.24

19.06

-8.79

Net profit growth

-2,728.84

-65.85

-10.3

62.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,012.36

806.27

1,220.7

1,139.72

2,691.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,012.36

806.27

1,220.7

1,139.72

2,691.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

109.06

50.38

12.86

7.12

42.52

View Annually Results

BGR Energy Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BGR Energy Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Sasikala Raghupathy

Managing Director

Arjun Govind Raghupathy

Vice President & CS

S Sundar

Independent Director

Sadasivam Deivanayagam

Independent Director

K Mayyanathan

Independent Director

Surilisubbu Vasudevan

Executive Director

Jeyakrishna Ganesan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BGR Energy Systems Ltd

Summary

BGR Energy Systems Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of GEA Energie Systems India Pvt Ltd. on February 18, 1985. In October 1986, the Company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd. The Company status thereafter was changed to Public Limited Company in December, 1993 and name of Company was changed to BGR Energy Systems Limited in June, 2007.The Company is a manufacturer of capital equipments for Power Plants, Petrochemical Industries, Refineries, Process Industries and undertakes turnkey Balance of Plant (BOP) and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for Power plants. The Company has been achieving its objectives through its five business units: Power projects, Electrical projects, Oil and Gas equipment, Environmental engineering and Air Fin CoolersThe Company consists of seven complementary businesses. They are Power Projects business, Oil and Gas Equipments business, Air Fin Coolers business, Environmental Engineering business, Electrical Projects business and Infrastructure business. The company was the joint venture company between GEA Energietechnik GmbH, Germany and B G Raghupathy, the promoter to produce and sell On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems, Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants. In October 1986, the company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd.In March 1993, GEA Germany divested their stake in the company and B G Raghupathy and his family members be
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BGR Energy Systems Ltd share price today?

The BGR Energy Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of BGR Energy Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is ₹793.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BGR Energy Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is 0 and -1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BGR Energy Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BGR Energy Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is ₹33.1 and ₹119.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BGR Energy Systems Ltd?

BGR Energy Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.95%, 3 Years at 4.55%, 1 Year at 10.97%, 6 Month at 162.57%, 3 Month at 115.62% and 1 Month at 173.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BGR Energy Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.01 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 48.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BGR Energy Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.