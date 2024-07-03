Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹107.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,037.83
Day's High₹109.96
Day's Low₹106.09
52 Week's High₹119.5
52 Week's Low₹33.1
Book Value₹-90.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)793.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.16
72.16
72.16
72.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-415.63
331.06
809.79
990.94
Net Worth
-343.47
403.22
881.95
1,063.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,139.72
2,691.97
3,298.35
3,438.04
yoy growth (%)
-57.66
-18.38
-4.06
6.17
Raw materials
-676.33
-1,640.75
-1,837.08
-1,929.64
As % of sales
59.34
60.94
55.69
56.12
Employee costs
-135.21
-190.95
-209.91
-186.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-475.27
-64.12
82.41
47.57
Depreciation
-30.45
-34.78
-25.08
-23.96
Tax paid
119.85
77.64
-31.62
-23.86
Working capital
-39.68
-126.05
12.94
-681.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.66
-18.38
-4.06
6.17
Op profit growth
-190.19
-44.54
11.62
-6.39
EBIT growth
-198.9
-42.24
19.06
-8.79
Net profit growth
-2,728.84
-65.85
-10.3
62.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,012.36
806.27
1,220.7
1,139.72
2,691.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,012.36
806.27
1,220.7
1,139.72
2,691.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
109.06
50.38
12.86
7.12
42.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Sasikala Raghupathy
Managing Director
Arjun Govind Raghupathy
Vice President & CS
S Sundar
Independent Director
Sadasivam Deivanayagam
Independent Director
K Mayyanathan
Independent Director
Surilisubbu Vasudevan
Executive Director
Jeyakrishna Ganesan
Reports by BGR Energy Systems Ltd
Summary
BGR Energy Systems Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of GEA Energie Systems India Pvt Ltd. on February 18, 1985. In October 1986, the Company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd. The Company status thereafter was changed to Public Limited Company in December, 1993 and name of Company was changed to BGR Energy Systems Limited in June, 2007.The Company is a manufacturer of capital equipments for Power Plants, Petrochemical Industries, Refineries, Process Industries and undertakes turnkey Balance of Plant (BOP) and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for Power plants. The Company has been achieving its objectives through its five business units: Power projects, Electrical projects, Oil and Gas equipment, Environmental engineering and Air Fin CoolersThe Company consists of seven complementary businesses. They are Power Projects business, Oil and Gas Equipments business, Air Fin Coolers business, Environmental Engineering business, Electrical Projects business and Infrastructure business. The company was the joint venture company between GEA Energietechnik GmbH, Germany and B G Raghupathy, the promoter to produce and sell On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems, Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants. In October 1986, the company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd.In March 1993, GEA Germany divested their stake in the company and B G Raghupathy and his family members be
The BGR Energy Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is ₹793.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is 0 and -1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BGR Energy Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BGR Energy Systems Ltd is ₹33.1 and ₹119.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BGR Energy Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.95%, 3 Years at 4.55%, 1 Year at 10.97%, 6 Month at 162.57%, 3 Month at 115.62% and 1 Month at 173.77%.
