Summary

BGR Energy Systems Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of GEA Energie Systems India Pvt Ltd. on February 18, 1985. In October 1986, the Company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd. The Company status thereafter was changed to Public Limited Company in December, 1993 and name of Company was changed to BGR Energy Systems Limited in June, 2007.The Company is a manufacturer of capital equipments for Power Plants, Petrochemical Industries, Refineries, Process Industries and undertakes turnkey Balance of Plant (BOP) and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for Power plants. The Company has been achieving its objectives through its five business units: Power projects, Electrical projects, Oil and Gas equipment, Environmental engineering and Air Fin CoolersThe Company consists of seven complementary businesses. They are Power Projects business, Oil and Gas Equipments business, Air Fin Coolers business, Environmental Engineering business, Electrical Projects business and Infrastructure business. The company was the joint venture company between GEA Energietechnik GmbH, Germany and B G Raghupathy, the promoter to produce and sell On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems, Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants. In October 1986, the company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd.In March 1993, GEA Germany divested their stake in the company and B G Raghupathy and his family members be

