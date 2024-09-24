|Purpose
|9 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Extracts of Newspaper Publication of 38th Annual General Meeting Notice before the dispatch of AGM Notice and Annual report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 of the company. The 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on August 09, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Clarification for delay in submission of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Proceedings of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
