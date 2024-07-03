iifl-logo-icon 1
BGR Energy Systems Ltd Annually Results

116.67
(1.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:34:49 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,012.36

806.27

1,220.7

1,139.72

2,691.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,012.36

806.27

1,220.7

1,139.72

2,691.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

109.06

50.38

12.86

7.12

42.52

Total Income

1,121.42

856.65

1,233.56

1,146.84

2,734.49

Total Expenditure

1,348.37

1,084.92

1,090.32

1,339.49

2,501.87

PBIDT

-226.95

-228.27

143.24

-192.65

232.62

Interest

445.1

399.42

358.63

264.25

277.47

PBDT

-672.05

-627.69

-215.39

-456.9

-44.85

Depreciation

13.39

16.75

27.36

30.52

34.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

75.36

-156.64

-57.59

-119.11

-70.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-760.8

-487.8

-185.16

-368.31

-9.57

Minority Interest After NP

-2.62

-2.79

-2.1

-3.83

-6.71

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-758.18

-485.01

-183.06

-364.48

-2.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-758.18

-485.01

-183.06

-364.48

-2.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-105.07

-67.2

-25.37

-50.51

-0.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

72.16

72.16

72.16

72.16

72.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-22.41

-28.31

11.73

-16.9

8.64

PBDTM(%)

-66.38

-77.85

-17.64

-40.08

-1.66

PATM(%)

-75.15

-60.5

-15.16

-32.31

-0.35

BGR Energy Sys.: Related NEWS

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

24 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

Contract termination has a negative influence on turnover and proportionate profit due to the number of pending contracts to be executed.

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

21 Aug 2024|01:08 PM

The termination was communicated via a letter from JUSNL dated August 14, 2024, which BGR Energy received on August 20, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

