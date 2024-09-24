Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.66
-18.38
-4.14
6.08
Op profit growth
-235.72
-45.27
-10.25
8.83
EBIT growth
-242.29
-42.78
-4.76
7.08
Net profit growth
14,069.58
-123.71
-83.45
315.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-22.63
7.06
10.53
11.24
EBIT margin
-24.69
7.34
10.47
10.54
Net profit margin
-35.55
-0.1
0.36
2.11
RoCE
-8.61
5.15
8.73
9.19
RoNW
-10.39
-0.05
0.22
1.42
RoA
-3.1
-0.01
0.07
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-51.04
-1.33
0.76
11.81
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-60.38
-5.22
-1.84
6.71
Book value per share
106.71
163.36
183.34
182.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.85
-15.75
134.47
11.7
P/CEPS
-0.72
-4
-55.28
20.57
P/B
0.4
0.12
0.55
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
-7.58
8.22
6.98
6.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.82
-87.99
-54.54
-35.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
270.31
262.83
285.51
254.08
Inventory days
14.54
5.97
5.83
4.63
Creditor days
-318.35
-186.36
-173.22
-174.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.06
-0.71
-1.2
-1.38
Net debt / equity
2.06
1.49
1.4
1.11
Net debt / op. profit
-6.15
9.26
5.34
3.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.41
-60.95
-55.31
-49.49
Employee costs
-12.37
-7.44
-6.67
-5.8
Other costs
-45.84
-24.53
-27.48
-33.45
