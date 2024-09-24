BGR Energy Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.16
72.16
72.16
72.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-415.63
331.06
809.79
990.94
Net Worth
-343.47
403.22
881.95
1,063.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1,832.6
1,844.63
1,878.49
1,942.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
250.12
81.34
258.52
Total Liabilities
1,489.13
2,497.97
2,841.78
3,264.21
Fixed Assets
59.69
84.43
95.87
130.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
360.98
360.19
359.94
359.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
325.49
0
118.84
Networking Capital
993.38
1,445.32
2,126.86
2,323.59
Inventories
43.36
42.38
38.52
47.11
Inventory Days
15.08
Sundry Debtors
580
676.72
730.09
807.59
Debtor Days
258.63
Other Current Assets
3,163.55
3,359.8
3,797.29
3,619.96
Sundry Creditors
-989.7
-952.8
-1,010.46
-1,076.56
Creditor Days
344.77
Other Current Liabilities
-1,803.83
-1,680.78
-1,428.58
-1,074.51
Cash
75.08
282.54
259.11
331.87
Total Assets
1,489.13
2,497.97
2,841.78
3,264.21
