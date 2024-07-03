BGR Energy Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
82.54
173.82
170.01
235.24
235.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.54
173.82
170.01
235.24
235.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.2
16.63
96.04
1
1
Total Income
87.74
190.45
266.05
236.24
236.24
Total Expenditure
155.98
176.99
7.93
263.43
263.43
PBIDT
-68.24
13.46
258.12
-27.19
-27.19
Interest
121.75
122.16
125.64
102.44
102.44
PBDT
-189.99
-108.7
132.48
-129.63
-129.63
Depreciation
2.8
2.98
3.01
3.47
3.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.03
-25.96
-25.96
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-192.79
-111.68
129.44
-107.14
-107.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.26
1.78
-1.08
-0.23
-0.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-192.53
-113.46
130.52
-106.91
-106.91
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.64
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-187.89
-113.46
130.52
-106.91
-106.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-26.68
-15.72
18.08
-14.81
-14.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.16
72.16
72.16
72.16
72.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-82.67
7.74
151.82
-11.55
-11.55
PBDTM(%)
-230.17
-62.53
77.92
-55.1
-55.1
PATM(%)
-233.57
-64.25
76.13
-45.54
-45.54
Contract termination has a negative influence on turnover and proportionate profit due to the number of pending contracts to be executed.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
The termination was communicated via a letter from JUSNL dated August 14, 2024, which BGR Energy received on August 20, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
