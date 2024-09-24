iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BGR Energy Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.15
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BGR Energy Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,139.72

2,691.97

3,298.35

3,438.04

yoy growth (%)

-57.66

-18.38

-4.06

6.17

Raw materials

-676.33

-1,640.75

-1,837.08

-1,929.64

As % of sales

59.34

60.94

55.69

56.12

Employee costs

-135.21

-190.95

-209.91

-186.14

As % of sales

11.86

7.09

6.36

5.41

Other costs

-514.76

-653.41

-878.31

-988.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.16

24.27

26.62

28.73

Operating profit

-186.58

206.86

373.05

334.21

OPM

-16.37

7.68

11.31

9.72

Depreciation

-30.45

-34.78

-25.08

-23.96

Interest expense

-264.25

-277.47

-287

-262.68

Other income

6.01

41.27

21.44

0.01

Profit before tax

-475.27

-64.12

82.41

47.57

Taxes

119.85

77.64

-31.62

-23.86

Tax rate

-25.21

-121.08

-38.36

-50.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-355.42

13.51

50.79

23.71

Exceptional items

0

0

-11.19

20.43

Net profit

-355.42

13.52

39.6

44.15

yoy growth (%)

-2,728.84

-65.85

-10.3

62.25

NPM

-31.18

0.5

1.2

1.28

BGR Energy Sys. : related Articles

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

Chennai water board cancels BGR Energy’s ₹440 Crore contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

Contract termination has a negative influence on turnover and proportionate profit due to the number of pending contracts to be executed.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More
BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

BGR Energy’s contract with Jharkhand Urja Sanchar Nigam terminated

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|01:08 PM

The termination was communicated via a letter from JUSNL dated August 14, 2024, which BGR Energy received on August 20, 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BGR Energy Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.