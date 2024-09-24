Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform the Stock Exchanges that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Directors Report and Notice of AGM for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting discuss various avenues on raising Capital for the operations of the Company by various means including Rights / Preferential Issue of Shares / Debentures and creating a separate Committee of Board with terms of reference and appointing relevant consultants for raising of Capital. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors has considered and approved for issuance of equity shares to existing shareholders on Rights Basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 312024. i. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; ii. Appointment of Mr. S. Pattabiraman as the Chief Financial Officer and a KMP w.e.f. May 30, 2024; iii. Appointment of Mr. S. Sundar (ICSI Membership Number: A9926) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 10, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Additional Directors-Non Executive Independent Directors. 2. The appointment of Non Independent Executive Director. 3. The reconstitution of the following committees of the Company: i. Audit Committee ii. Nomination and Remuneration Committee iii. Stakeholders Relationship Committee iv. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The board of Directors in its meeting held today on 14.05.2024, approved the appointment of Directors and reconstitution of Committees of Directors. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today on 14.05.2024 has approved the appointment of Directors and reconstitution of Committees of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024