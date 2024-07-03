BGR Energy Systems Ltd Summary

BGR Energy Systems Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of GEA Energie Systems India Pvt Ltd. on February 18, 1985. In October 1986, the Company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd. The Company status thereafter was changed to Public Limited Company in December, 1993 and name of Company was changed to BGR Energy Systems Limited in June, 2007.The Company is a manufacturer of capital equipments for Power Plants, Petrochemical Industries, Refineries, Process Industries and undertakes turnkey Balance of Plant (BOP) and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for Power plants. The Company has been achieving its objectives through its five business units: Power projects, Electrical projects, Oil and Gas equipment, Environmental engineering and Air Fin CoolersThe Company consists of seven complementary businesses. They are Power Projects business, Oil and Gas Equipments business, Air Fin Coolers business, Environmental Engineering business, Electrical Projects business and Infrastructure business. The company was the joint venture company between GEA Energietechnik GmbH, Germany and B G Raghupathy, the promoter to produce and sell On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems, Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants. In October 1986, the company name was changed to GEA Energy System (India) Pvt Ltd.In March 1993, GEA Germany divested their stake in the company and B G Raghupathy and his family members became the sole shareholders of the company and in December 1993, the company status was changed to a public limited company. In the year 1994, the company entered into a license and technical collaboration for air cooled heat exchangers with GEA Btt, France and in the year 1996, they entered into a collaboration agreement with GEA Germany to set up GEA Cooling Tower Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd. In September 2000, the company entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Crane Environment Inc, USA. In April 2003, the company secured their first engineering, procurement and construction contract for 120 MW gas based combined cycle power plant in Karupput, Tamilnadu and in June 2003, the company built and supplied a debris filter for a nuclear power plant in Taiwan.In June 2007, the company name was changed to BGR Energy Systems Ltd. The company sold their energy Division business to GEA BGR Energy System India Ltd for a consideration of Rs 25 crore with effect from July 1, 2007. Schmitz Reinigungskugeln GmbH, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary in Germany ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from July 1, 2007 pursuant to the execution of the Share Transfer Agreement between the company and Schmitz India Pvt Ltd. The BOP contract for the 330 MW RRVUNL Dholpur project was successfully completed during the year and the project was commissioned in both Open Cycle and Combined Cycle modes. The EPC contract for 95 MW Combined Cycle plant of TNEB has reached an advanced stage of completion and the contract for 23 MW captive power plant of Sterlite group has been progressed well. The Air Fin Cooler Division has undertaken an expansion programme of their manufacturing facilities at Panjetty Village near Chennai. A new unit has also been planned in Bahrain. Allotment of land and environmental clearance have been obtained from Government of Bahrain. These facilities will become operational from 2009-10. In February 2008, the company has secured a Turnkey contract form Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Ltd for Rs 7930 Million for Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Procurement, Supply, delivery, testing at manufacturers works, transportation to the site, storage, construction, erection, testing at site and commissioning of Balance of Plant including Civil works for the 500 MW Kothagudem Stage-VI (1 x 500 MW)- Unit XI. In June 2008, the company was awarded USD 9.29 Million contract by State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), Baghdad, Iraq for Desigb, Engineering, Manufacture and supply of 70 Nos of Oil Products Storage Tanks for their new Aumara Oil Products Depot.In July 2008, the company secured 600 MW EPC contract from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and received EPC Contract for 2 X 600 MW Kalisindh Thermal Power Project in Rajasthan. In August 2008, they have been awarded the single largest contract for supply of Air Fin Coolers for Rs 39.60 crore.In 2010, the company signed signed Joint Venture Agreements with Hitachi Ltd., Japan and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH, Germany for the business of design, engineering and manufacture of Supercritical Steam Turbine Generator and Supercritical Steam Generator (Boilers). In 2011, the company received Order for Supercritical BoP 2x660 MW.. The companies Electrical project division secured Rs 444.48 crore NPCIL Contract during the year under review.In 2012, the company won 660 MW NTPC Boiler contract for Super-critical Boilers. The company was awarded contract for supply of 2 x 660 MW Super - critical Boilers from NTPC. During the year the company signed a MOU with Govt of Tamilnadu. The company was awarded contract 2 x 800 MW Steam Turbine and Generators for NTPCs LARA STPP.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned the 1 x 600 MW Mettur thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu, which achieved commercial operation and was handed over to the client TANGEDCO for regular commercial operations. It achieved commercial operation date for Unit 1 of the 2x660 MW Krishnapatnam Project, which was the first Super Critical BoP project undertaken by the Company. Environmental Engineering Division (EED) manufactured and supplied 13 numbers of Deaerators which includes super critical and nuclear power stations. It executed first large size desalination plant with a capacity of 13.5 Millions of Liters per Day(MLD) in a record time of seven months. The division commissioned two water treatment plants.The Company achieved full load operation for Unit 9 of the 2 x 500 MW Chandrapur TPS and commercial operation date (COD) was declared for Unit 1 of 2 x 500 MW Marwa project in 2015-16. The EED commissioned 11 condensate polishing units (CPU) and completed PG test for Kalisindh Plant during the year 2016. In 2016-17, Company completed COD of Unit I of Nawapara TRN Energy, 2 X 300 MW Thermal Power Project and synchronized Unit II. Subsequent to completion of erection works pertaining to Unit 1 of 2x 660 MW Boiler and its auxiliary for NTPC Solapur project, the major milestones such as Chemical Cleaning, Steam Blowing and synchronization were completed during the year. The erection activity of Turbine Generator was completed in respect of Unit 1 of 2 x 800 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Project and commissioning activity commenced. In the case of Chandrapur, COD for both Unit 8 and Unit 9 of 2 x 500 MW Chandrapur expansion project and in respect of Marwa, COD of Unit 2 of 2 x 500 MW Marwa Thermal Power Project, were declared during the year. Supplies for Unit 3 of NPCIL-Kakrapar 1 x 700 Mhz. Main Plant Electricals were completed by EPD team. It commissioned 2 EHV substations and an Optic Fibre network for TANTRANSCO.In FY 2019-20 Environmental Engineering Division (EED) commissioned 45 MLD tertiary treatment sewerage plant in Chennai. It added Gas Dehydration Unit to its product profile.During year 2021-22, the Company in North Chennai Thermal Power Project 1 X 800 MW had achieved significant progress and various sub-systems were completed. Ghatampur 3 X 660 MW project works witnessed completion of works for many important components viz., Chimney, demineralized water, cooling water and auxiliary cooling water pumps, main distribution control systems and common water treatment plant. Vijayawada 1 X 800 MW project was synchronized with grid on 06.12.2021. Condensate Polishing Unit and AC for main control room were commissioned. Environmental Engineering Division in 2021-22, commissioned stream 1 of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited Project. Electrical Project Division completed and handed over Unit 3 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. For TANTRANSCO, new 230/110KV AIS Tirupattur Substation with 100MVA Auto Transformer with 6 Nos. of 230kV Bays and 7 Nos of 110kV bays with associated equipment and allied civil works were commissioned. In 2023, High Speed Diesel unloading and transferring was commissioned with PLC. Firewater system for Boiler was made ready this year. In OPGCL project, performance guarantee test for IDCT Unit 4 and Auxiliary Power consumption were carried out during the year. General civil works project of Tata Steel Limited in Kalinganagar, Odisha was completed. 10 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Tertiary treatment ultrafiltration (TTUF) plant in Nesapakkam was commissioned into Environmental Engineering Division (EED) and made open. 6 MLD Water treatment plant (WTP) in Porur was also commissioned and opened in Tamil Nadu.