iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tantia Constructions Ltd Share Price

47.02
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.6
  • Day's High51.39
  • 52 Wk High61
  • Prev. Close49.5
  • Day's Low47.02
  • 52 Wk Low 25.55
  • Turnover (lac)101.67
  • P/E14.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value25.89
  • EPS3.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)728.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tantia Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

49.6

Prev. Close

49.5

Turnover(Lac.)

101.67

Day's High

51.39

Day's Low

47.02

52 Week's High

61

52 Week's Low

25.55

Book Value

25.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

728.81

P/E

14.47

EPS

3.47

Divi. Yield

0

Tantia Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tantia Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tantia Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.32%

Non-Promoter- 5.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tantia Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.5

28.74

28.74

28.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

384.37

267.49

222.18

183.86

Net Worth

399.87

296.23

250.92

212.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.96

136.19

205.49

285.26

yoy growth (%)

-25.13

-33.72

-27.96

-29.66

Raw materials

-1.75

-31.45

-70.47

-104.04

As % of sales

1.71

23.09

34.29

36.47

Employee costs

-5.45

-7.21

-14.85

-17.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.15

13.31

-36.58

-44.62

Depreciation

-4.96

-5.83

-6.72

-9.01

Tax paid

-11.99

-10.24

35.89

-6.05

Working capital

-27.89

-568.96

-38.64

-183.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.13

-33.72

-27.96

-29.66

Op profit growth

-139.44

584.61

-116.28

-66.89

EBIT growth

181.19

-30.38

-40.93

13.36

Net profit growth

-75.39

-29,746.37

-98.63

66.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

53.05

93.86

100.37

101.96

115.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.05

93.86

100.37

101.96

115.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

14.92

6.25

16.26

376.65

View Annually Results

Tantia Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tantia Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ishwari Prasad Tantia

Director (Operation) & CFO

Rahul Tantia

Additional Director

Santanu Ray

Additional Director

Ketan Mangaldas Shanghavi

Additional Director

Ramya Hariharan

Additional Director

Rakesh Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tantia Constructions Ltd

Summary

Tantia Constructions Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in general civil infrastructure solutions and executing infrastructure projects. They are specialized in railway infrastructure, bridges, Roads - Highways, power transmission, pipelines, aviation, marine, urban development and buildings hospital. They have built roadways in the hills of Mizoram, coastal areas of Kerala, plains of Punjab and the hard plateau of Karnataka.Tantia Constructions Ltd was initially promoted by Late Govardhan Prasad Tantia and was incorporated on December 4, 1964 with the name and style of Tantia Constructions Company Pvt Ltd. In the year 1968, the company ventured into the building of bridges on well foundation. In the year 1976, they entered the premium segment of large diameter boring piles foundation for bridges and buildings. The company became a public limited company on May 27, 1982. In the year 1983, the company was listed on The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. In the year 1984, they received the largest single order of Rs 4 crore from Nalco. In the year 1990, they entered advanced mechanized road construction in line with the specifications of the Ministry of Surface Transport.In the year 1992, the company got largest single order of Rs 12 crore in Northeast India. Also, they constructed a guidebund on the River Brahmaputra and a road deck of 2.2 km bridge over the River Brahmaputra in Joghigopa, Assam. Since 1996, they received tenders for construction of Coast
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tantia Constructions Ltd share price today?

The Tantia Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd is ₹728.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tantia Constructions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tantia Constructions Ltd is 14.47 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tantia Constructions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tantia Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tantia Constructions Ltd is ₹25.55 and ₹61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tantia Constructions Ltd?

Tantia Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.26%, 3 Years at 23.08%, 1 Year at 88.21%, 6 Month at -9.27%, 3 Month at 23.20% and 1 Month at 8.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tantia Constructions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tantia Constructions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 5.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tantia Constructions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.