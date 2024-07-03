Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹49.6
Prev. Close₹49.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹101.67
Day's High₹51.39
Day's Low₹47.02
52 Week's High₹61
52 Week's Low₹25.55
Book Value₹25.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)728.81
P/E14.47
EPS3.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
28.74
28.74
28.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
384.37
267.49
222.18
183.86
Net Worth
399.87
296.23
250.92
212.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.96
136.19
205.49
285.26
yoy growth (%)
-25.13
-33.72
-27.96
-29.66
Raw materials
-1.75
-31.45
-70.47
-104.04
As % of sales
1.71
23.09
34.29
36.47
Employee costs
-5.45
-7.21
-14.85
-17.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.15
13.31
-36.58
-44.62
Depreciation
-4.96
-5.83
-6.72
-9.01
Tax paid
-11.99
-10.24
35.89
-6.05
Working capital
-27.89
-568.96
-38.64
-183.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.13
-33.72
-27.96
-29.66
Op profit growth
-139.44
584.61
-116.28
-66.89
EBIT growth
181.19
-30.38
-40.93
13.36
Net profit growth
-75.39
-29,746.37
-98.63
66.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
53.05
93.86
100.37
101.96
115.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.05
93.86
100.37
101.96
115.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
14.92
6.25
16.26
376.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ishwari Prasad Tantia
Director (Operation) & CFO
Rahul Tantia
Additional Director
Santanu Ray
Additional Director
Ketan Mangaldas Shanghavi
Additional Director
Ramya Hariharan
Additional Director
Rakesh Kumar Jain
Reports by Tantia Constructions Ltd
Summary
Tantia Constructions Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in general civil infrastructure solutions and executing infrastructure projects. They are specialized in railway infrastructure, bridges, Roads - Highways, power transmission, pipelines, aviation, marine, urban development and buildings hospital. They have built roadways in the hills of Mizoram, coastal areas of Kerala, plains of Punjab and the hard plateau of Karnataka.Tantia Constructions Ltd was initially promoted by Late Govardhan Prasad Tantia and was incorporated on December 4, 1964 with the name and style of Tantia Constructions Company Pvt Ltd. In the year 1968, the company ventured into the building of bridges on well foundation. In the year 1976, they entered the premium segment of large diameter boring piles foundation for bridges and buildings. The company became a public limited company on May 27, 1982. In the year 1983, the company was listed on The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. In the year 1984, they received the largest single order of Rs 4 crore from Nalco. In the year 1990, they entered advanced mechanized road construction in line with the specifications of the Ministry of Surface Transport.In the year 1992, the company got largest single order of Rs 12 crore in Northeast India. Also, they constructed a guidebund on the River Brahmaputra and a road deck of 2.2 km bridge over the River Brahmaputra in Joghigopa, Assam. Since 1996, they received tenders for construction of Coast
Read More
The Tantia Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tantia Constructions Ltd is ₹728.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tantia Constructions Ltd is 14.47 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tantia Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tantia Constructions Ltd is ₹25.55 and ₹61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tantia Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 96.26%, 3 Years at 23.08%, 1 Year at 88.21%, 6 Month at -9.27%, 3 Month at 23.20% and 1 Month at 8.41%.
