Summary

Tantia Constructions Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in general civil infrastructure solutions and executing infrastructure projects. They are specialized in railway infrastructure, bridges, Roads - Highways, power transmission, pipelines, aviation, marine, urban development and buildings hospital. They have built roadways in the hills of Mizoram, coastal areas of Kerala, plains of Punjab and the hard plateau of Karnataka.Tantia Constructions Ltd was initially promoted by Late Govardhan Prasad Tantia and was incorporated on December 4, 1964 with the name and style of Tantia Constructions Company Pvt Ltd. In the year 1968, the company ventured into the building of bridges on well foundation. In the year 1976, they entered the premium segment of large diameter boring piles foundation for bridges and buildings. The company became a public limited company on May 27, 1982. In the year 1983, the company was listed on The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. In the year 1984, they received the largest single order of Rs 4 crore from Nalco. In the year 1990, they entered advanced mechanized road construction in line with the specifications of the Ministry of Surface Transport.In the year 1992, the company got largest single order of Rs 12 crore in Northeast India. Also, they constructed a guidebund on the River Brahmaputra and a road deck of 2.2 km bridge over the River Brahmaputra in Joghigopa, Assam. Since 1996, they received tenders for construction of Coast

Read More