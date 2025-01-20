Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.99
-27.22
-20.37
-24.05
Op profit growth
-111.48
2,441.89
1,485.71
-114.43
EBIT growth
-120.34
719.84
-281.94
-118.7
Net profit growth
-94.89
-1,686.05
-77.7
9.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.35
-41.51
-1.18
-0.05
EBIT margin
4.28
-15.8
-1.4
0.61
Net profit margin
15.43
226.81
-10.4
-37.16
RoCE
0.73
-2.46
-0.23
0.12
RoNW
1.55
42.49
-3.96
-14.19
RoA
0.66
8.84
-0.42
-1.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.48
107.28
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.66
105.15
-9.69
-34.41
Book value per share
90.72
85.24
40.98
44.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.55
0.01
0
0
P/CEPS
0.83
0.01
-1.22
-0.56
P/B
0.03
0.01
0.29
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
39.17
-24.29
234.91
114.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.35
-0.03
-70.12
-1.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
122.57
299.98
385.84
368.22
Inventory days
81.29
346.16
464.91
374.38
Creditor days
-55.77
-102.38
-191.17
-199.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.81
4.53
0.04
-0.01
Net debt / equity
1.1
1.35
8.68
7.43
Net debt / op. profit
44.28
-5.86
-460.72
-6,752.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.71
-23.13
-33.93
-34.41
Employee costs
-5.34
-5.3
-7.46
-6.89
Other costs
-86.58
-113.07
-59.78
-58.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.