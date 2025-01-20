iifl-logo-icon 1
Tantia Constructions Ltd Key Ratios

52.84
(4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.99

-27.22

-20.37

-24.05

Op profit growth

-111.48

2,441.89

1,485.71

-114.43

EBIT growth

-120.34

719.84

-281.94

-118.7

Net profit growth

-94.89

-1,686.05

-77.7

9.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.35

-41.51

-1.18

-0.05

EBIT margin

4.28

-15.8

-1.4

0.61

Net profit margin

15.43

226.81

-10.4

-37.16

RoCE

0.73

-2.46

-0.23

0.12

RoNW

1.55

42.49

-3.96

-14.19

RoA

0.66

8.84

-0.42

-1.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.48

107.28

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.66

105.15

-9.69

-34.41

Book value per share

90.72

85.24

40.98

44.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.55

0.01

0

0

P/CEPS

0.83

0.01

-1.22

-0.56

P/B

0.03

0.01

0.29

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

39.17

-24.29

234.91

114.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.35

-0.03

-70.12

-1.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

122.57

299.98

385.84

368.22

Inventory days

81.29

346.16

464.91

374.38

Creditor days

-55.77

-102.38

-191.17

-199.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.81

4.53

0.04

-0.01

Net debt / equity

1.1

1.35

8.68

7.43

Net debt / op. profit

44.28

-5.86

-460.72

-6,752.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.71

-23.13

-33.93

-34.41

Employee costs

-5.34

-5.3

-7.46

-6.89

Other costs

-86.58

-113.07

-59.78

-58.74

