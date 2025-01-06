Tantia Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.15
13.31
-36.58
-44.62
Depreciation
-4.96
-5.83
-6.72
-9.01
Tax paid
-11.99
-10.24
35.89
-6.05
Working capital
-27.89
-568.96
-38.64
-183.16
Other operating items
Operating
4.3
-571.72
-46.05
-242.84
Capital expenditure
0.15
2.84
3.51
-93.84
Free cash flow
4.46
-568.88
-42.54
-336.68
Equity raised
267.06
22.43
188.3
242.31
Investing
45.81
-60.9
29.52
90.71
Financing
0.67
-595.6
111.94
252.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
318.02
-1,202.95
287.22
248.62
