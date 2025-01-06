iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tantia Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.02
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tantia Constructions Ltd

Tantia Constr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.15

13.31

-36.58

-44.62

Depreciation

-4.96

-5.83

-6.72

-9.01

Tax paid

-11.99

-10.24

35.89

-6.05

Working capital

-27.89

-568.96

-38.64

-183.16

Other operating items

Operating

4.3

-571.72

-46.05

-242.84

Capital expenditure

0.15

2.84

3.51

-93.84

Free cash flow

4.46

-568.88

-42.54

-336.68

Equity raised

267.06

22.43

188.3

242.31

Investing

45.81

-60.9

29.52

90.71

Financing

0.67

-595.6

111.94

252.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

318.02

-1,202.95

287.22

248.62

Tantia Constr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tantia Constructions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.