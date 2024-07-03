iifl-logo-icon 1
Tantia Constructions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

46.87
(-2.50%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

30.89

51.28

66.94

56.5

82.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.89

51.28

66.94

56.5

82.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.28

3.64

5.38

2.15

1.37

Total Income

33.17

54.92

72.32

58.65

83.58

Total Expenditure

37.26

68.7

71.41

52.68

101.82

PBIDT

-4.09

-13.78

0.91

5.97

-18.24

Interest

1.06

1.73

1.13

2.16

4.22

PBDT

-5.15

-15.51

-0.22

3.81

-22.46

Depreciation

1.84

3.14

3.39

3.92

4.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.03

0.03

-5.61

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.99

-18.65

-3.64

-0.14

-21.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.99

-18.65

-3.64

-0.14

-21.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.99

-18.65

-3.64

-0.14

-21.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.45

-6.49

-1.27

-0.05

-7.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.5

28.74

28.74

28.74

28.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.24

-26.87

1.35

10.56

-22.18

PBDTM(%)

-16.67

-30.24

-0.32

6.74

-27.32

PATM(%)

-22.62

-36.36

-5.43

-0.24

-26.2

