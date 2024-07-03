Tantia Constructions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
30.89
51.28
66.94
56.5
82.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.89
51.28
66.94
56.5
82.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.28
3.64
5.38
2.15
1.37
Total Income
33.17
54.92
72.32
58.65
83.58
Total Expenditure
37.26
68.7
71.41
52.68
101.82
PBIDT
-4.09
-13.78
0.91
5.97
-18.24
Interest
1.06
1.73
1.13
2.16
4.22
PBDT
-5.15
-15.51
-0.22
3.81
-22.46
Depreciation
1.84
3.14
3.39
3.92
4.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.03
0.03
-5.61
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.99
-18.65
-3.64
-0.14
-21.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.99
-18.65
-3.64
-0.14
-21.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.99
-18.65
-3.64
-0.14
-21.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.45
-6.49
-1.27
-0.05
-7.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.5
28.74
28.74
28.74
28.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.24
-26.87
1.35
10.56
-22.18
PBDTM(%)
-16.67
-30.24
-0.32
6.74
-27.32
PATM(%)
-22.62
-36.36
-5.43
-0.24
-26.2
