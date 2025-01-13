Tantia Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
28.74
28.74
28.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
384.37
267.49
222.18
183.86
Net Worth
399.87
296.23
250.92
212.6
Minority Interest
Debt
63.25
66.97
66.97
66.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
42.47
98.13
82.92
68.84
Total Liabilities
505.59
461.33
400.81
348.41
Fixed Assets
8.23
11.78
13.44
20.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
329.75
309.27
245.67
191.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.73
40.86
42.18
42.18
Networking Capital
122.64
65.76
64.04
63.98
Inventories
30.29
24.29
21.5
27.05
Inventory Days
96.83
Sundry Debtors
25.16
60.87
62.59
64.1
Debtor Days
229.46
Other Current Assets
102.64
95.25
102.76
107.03
Sundry Creditors
-11.67
-9.43
-10.61
-19.16
Creditor Days
68.58
Other Current Liabilities
-23.78
-105.22
-112.2
-115.04
Cash
8.24
33.66
35.48
29.8
Total Assets
505.59
461.33
400.81
348.41
