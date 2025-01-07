Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.96
136.19
205.49
285.26
yoy growth (%)
-25.13
-33.72
-27.96
-29.66
Raw materials
-1.75
-31.45
-70.47
-104.04
As % of sales
1.71
23.09
34.29
36.47
Employee costs
-5.45
-7.21
-14.85
-17.05
As % of sales
5.34
5.29
7.22
5.97
Other costs
-88.09
-114.44
-122.64
-149
As % of sales (Other Cost)
86.39
84.02
59.68
52.23
Operating profit
6.66
-16.91
-2.46
15.17
OPM
6.54
-12.41
-1.2
5.31
Depreciation
-4.96
-5.83
-6.72
-9.01
Interest expense
-1.55
-4.72
-62.48
-88.47
Other income
48.99
40.77
35.09
37.69
Profit before tax
49.15
13.31
-36.58
-44.62
Taxes
-11.99
-10.24
35.89
-6.05
Tax rate
-24.39
-76.93
-98.11
13.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.16
3.07
-0.68
-50.67
Exceptional items
13.17
201.49
0
0
Net profit
50.33
204.56
-0.69
-50.67
yoy growth (%)
-75.39
-29,746.37
-98.63
66.89
NPM
49.36
150.2
-0.33
-17.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.