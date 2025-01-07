iifl-logo-icon 1
Tantia Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.07
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.96

136.19

205.49

285.26

yoy growth (%)

-25.13

-33.72

-27.96

-29.66

Raw materials

-1.75

-31.45

-70.47

-104.04

As % of sales

1.71

23.09

34.29

36.47

Employee costs

-5.45

-7.21

-14.85

-17.05

As % of sales

5.34

5.29

7.22

5.97

Other costs

-88.09

-114.44

-122.64

-149

As % of sales (Other Cost)

86.39

84.02

59.68

52.23

Operating profit

6.66

-16.91

-2.46

15.17

OPM

6.54

-12.41

-1.2

5.31

Depreciation

-4.96

-5.83

-6.72

-9.01

Interest expense

-1.55

-4.72

-62.48

-88.47

Other income

48.99

40.77

35.09

37.69

Profit before tax

49.15

13.31

-36.58

-44.62

Taxes

-11.99

-10.24

35.89

-6.05

Tax rate

-24.39

-76.93

-98.11

13.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.16

3.07

-0.68

-50.67

Exceptional items

13.17

201.49

0

0

Net profit

50.33

204.56

-0.69

-50.67

yoy growth (%)

-75.39

-29,746.37

-98.63

66.89

NPM

49.36

150.2

-0.33

-17.76

