Tantia Constructions Ltd Quarterly Results

48.07
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.34

7.72

22.66

8.09

3.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.34

7.72

22.66

8.09

3.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.24

-1.51

1.29

0.68

Total Income

12.61

7.96

21.15

9.38

3.9

Total Expenditure

11.66

6.23

31.37

7.9

3.01

PBIDT

0.95

1.73

-10.22

1.48

0.89

Interest

0.17

0.23

0.42

0.31

0.35

PBDT

0.78

1.5

-10.64

1.17

0.54

Depreciation

0.5

0.51

0.53

0.57

0.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

4.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.28

0.99

-15.23

0.6

-0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.28

0.99

-15.23

0.6

-0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-6.16

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.28

0.99

-9.07

0.6

-0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.06

-0.99

0.04

-0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

1.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.69

22.4

-45.1

18.29

27.63

PBDTM(%)

6.32

19.43

-46.95

14.46

16.77

PATM(%)

2.26

12.82

-67.21

7.41

-3.72

