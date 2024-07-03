Tantia Constructions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.34
7.72
22.66
8.09
3.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.34
7.72
22.66
8.09
3.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.24
-1.51
1.29
0.68
Total Income
12.61
7.96
21.15
9.38
3.9
Total Expenditure
11.66
6.23
31.37
7.9
3.01
PBIDT
0.95
1.73
-10.22
1.48
0.89
Interest
0.17
0.23
0.42
0.31
0.35
PBDT
0.78
1.5
-10.64
1.17
0.54
Depreciation
0.5
0.51
0.53
0.57
0.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
4.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.28
0.99
-15.23
0.6
-0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.28
0.99
-15.23
0.6
-0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-6.16
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.28
0.99
-9.07
0.6
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.06
-0.99
0.04
-0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
1.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.69
22.4
-45.1
18.29
27.63
PBDTM(%)
6.32
19.43
-46.95
14.46
16.77
PATM(%)
2.26
12.82
-67.21
7.41
-3.72
No Record Found
