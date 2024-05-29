<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report</dhhead>

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Director is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Corporate Information, Management Discussion and analysis and Director Report including Annexure to Director Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those in charges with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind As financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the other accounting principles generally accepted in India including India Accounting Standard(Ind AS). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Director are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significant in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulator precludes public disclosure about the matter or when,in extreme rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As Required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(h)(iv) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules 2014 (as amended) ("the Rule").

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representation received from the director as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The Modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act.

In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statement refer note no 39.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any materials foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes 58 to the standalone financial statement, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies)including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediary shall,-

i. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate beneficiaries") or

ii. provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes 58 to the standalone financial statement,no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities, (Funding parties), with the understanding whether recorded in writing otherwise, that the Company shall,

i. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other entities or persons identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate beneficiaries") or

ii. provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any materials misstatement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend during the year under review.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintenance its books of account which has a feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility, which was enabled, except in respect of certain relevant transactions at application level. Further we were unable to verify whether the audit trail feature was enabled at the database level in respect to this software, to log any direct data changes.

The audit trail facility, which was enabled at the application level, as reported above, has been operated for relevant transactions recorded throughout the year.

During the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail being tampered with.

For J Jain and Company Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 310064E

CA Sanjay Lodha Partner M. No 058266

Date: 29.05.2024 Place: Kolkata

UDIN No:- 24058266BJZZFG4680

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditor’s Report

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Statement referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the members of Tantia Constructions Limited on Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2024:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) The Management during the year has a programme for physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment but the same was not followed during the year. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on whether there are any material discrepancies and if they have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

2. (i) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits.

Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. (i) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and / or grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(iii) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest.

(iv) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to Company/ Firm/ LLP/ Other Parties.

(v) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans and / or advances in the nature of loans. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

5. According to the information and explanation provided to us the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable to the company.

6. We have reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rule made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7 (i) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

(ii) As mentioned in note 39 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, as per approved Resolution Plan, which interalia resulted in extinguishment of all contingent liabilities and commitments, claims and obligation, which pertains to the period on or before the effective date (24th February 2020) pursuant to the implementation of the Resolution Plan. There are no due of Income Tax , Sales tax, Service Tax ,duty of custom , duty of Excise, value added tax and good and service tax which not been deposited on account of dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (i) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the terms of the Resolution Plan submitted by Resolution Applicant, pursuant to which loans or borrowing owned by the Company as at the date have been partially extinguished by way of waiver.

Accordingly, the Company has not defaulted on repayment of loans or borrowing to any financial institute or a bank during the year.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(iii) According to information and explanation provided to us,no money was raised by way of term loans, Accordingly the provision stated in paragraph3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(v) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year, company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (i) The Company did not raise any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made any preferential allotment of Equity Shares during the year as per resolution plan approved by NCLT

Further,the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment of equity shares for the purpose for which they were raised.

11. (i) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(ii) During the Audit, no report under sub- section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filled by cost auditor / secretarial Auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(iii) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (i) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(ii) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, covering the period upto March 31st, 2024.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16) (i) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India.Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Management Committee, we are of the opinion that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report. However, the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of said clause has been included in the report.

For J Jain and Company Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 310064E

CA Sanjay Lodha Partner M. No 058266

Date: 29.05.2024 Place: Kolkata

UDIN No:- 24058266BJZZFG4680

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report

Refer to paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the independent audit report even date in respect to statutory audit of even date on Standalone Financial Statement of Tantia Construction Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of Tantia Constructions Limited (the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement based on our audit.We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent application to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such control operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made

3) only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

4) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement,including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statement were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024,based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

For J Jain and Company Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 310064E

CA Sanjay Lodha Partner M.No 058266

Date: 29.05.2024

Place: Kolkata

UDIN No: 24058266BJZZFG4680