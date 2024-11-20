Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

TANTIA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising by way of issue of any instrument or securities through qualified institutional placement private placement/ public issue/ of equity/ debt securities preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/ or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tantia Constructions Limited (the Company) held today, i.e., November 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

TANTIA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday October 25 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company at Martin Burn Business Park 17th Floor Office No. 1704 Plot 3 Block BP Sector V Salt Lake City Kolkata - 700 091 at 10:30 a.m. inter-alia to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 in pursuance of Regulation 29 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, October 25, 2024 held through video conferencing mode from its Corporate office at Martin Burn Business Park, 17th Floor, Office No. 1704, Plot 3, Block BP, Sector V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091 from 10:30 a.m. to 1.25 p.m. have approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report dated October 25, 2024 issued by J Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors, in respect of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The results approved by the Board as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed for your reference and record. Read less.. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

TANTIA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

TANTIA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at DD-30 Sector 1 Salt Lake City Kolkata-700064 at 03:30 p.m. inter-alia to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 in pursuance of Regulation 29 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. TANTIA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In the Board Meeting held today the Chairman with the consent of all the directors present adjourned the BM due to lack of quorum and will be held on 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Approval of Audited Financial Statement 31-03-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024