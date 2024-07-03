Tantia Constructions Ltd Summary

Tantia Constructions Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in general civil infrastructure solutions and executing infrastructure projects. They are specialized in railway infrastructure, bridges, Roads - Highways, power transmission, pipelines, aviation, marine, urban development and buildings hospital. They have built roadways in the hills of Mizoram, coastal areas of Kerala, plains of Punjab and the hard plateau of Karnataka.Tantia Constructions Ltd was initially promoted by Late Govardhan Prasad Tantia and was incorporated on December 4, 1964 with the name and style of Tantia Constructions Company Pvt Ltd. In the year 1968, the company ventured into the building of bridges on well foundation. In the year 1976, they entered the premium segment of large diameter boring piles foundation for bridges and buildings. The company became a public limited company on May 27, 1982. In the year 1983, the company was listed on The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd. In the year 1984, they received the largest single order of Rs 4 crore from Nalco. In the year 1990, they entered advanced mechanized road construction in line with the specifications of the Ministry of Surface Transport.In the year 1992, the company got largest single order of Rs 12 crore in Northeast India. Also, they constructed a guidebund on the River Brahmaputra and a road deck of 2.2 km bridge over the River Brahmaputra in Joghigopa, Assam. Since 1996, they received tenders for construction of Coastal Embankments, Hydraulic structures, Marine Infrastructure, Jetties. In the year 1997, the company entered Bangladesh to develop coastal and marine infrastructure. In the year 1998, they bagged NH 1 assignment from Panipat to Karnal. In the year 2001, they entered the niche sector of steel grider bridges and cantilever erection. Also, they completed a 1.25-km-long bridge from foundation-to-finish over the River Saryu, Ayodhya. In the year 2003, the company won the prestigious JBIC-funded de-reservation of 15-km tram tracks in Kolkata. In the year 2005, they bagged ADB-funded assignment of laying sewerage and drainage pipelines in Kolkata. Also, they entered the power transmission sector during the year.The name of the company was further changed to Tantia Constructions Ltd with effect from December 29, 2005. Since 2005, they started setting up of Transmission Lines and Airport Terminals: Aviation Infrastructure. The equity shared of the company was listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from April 28, 2006.In the year 2006, the company completed the tram track project in Kolkata. In June 2006, they received two construction projects, namely construction of infrastructure work & foundation work and construction of super structure work for bridge over river Krishna. In July 2006, the company secured a railway project worth Rs 195.31 million from North Central Railway, Allahabad for procurement, fabrication, assembly, erection and launching of 10 x 61 metre open web girder spans including fabrication and fixing of steel channel sleeper for Yamuna Bridge between Bhind and Etawah section in Uttar Pradesh.In the year 2007, the company completed the 220-kv transmission line, Kumbhi Chini Mills project, a 64-km state highway project in Karnataka, a Rs 157-crore Patna road project and slum development project in Kolkata.In March 2007, the company received various new projects such as a project from West Bengal State Electricity Board for 33KV line in Rajarhat, Saltlake, Kolkata, a construction project of proposed six lane road over bridge at Bailey Road at the heart of city Patna from East Central Railway and a vision project of Chief Minister of Bihar for construction of major state highways in the districts of Buxar and Bhabua from Central Public Works Department.In November 2008, the company received 12 orders which included an order to build steel girders for Ircon International Ltd, and another from the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. In December 2008, they received order worth Rs 423.3 million to upgrade two hospitals in Mizoram.In December 2009, the company received a project for Construction of Road under Bridge near existing Railway level in Delhi-Bhatinda Section from Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In February 2010, they received a project from Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. for civil and structural works of ECU unit for Brahmaputra Petrochemicals Complex at Lapatkata, Assam.In 2010, the Company got into the BOT space through two projects, including Rs. 42 crore parking-cum-commercial project in Shimla and Rs 375 crore road project of 70 km in Bihar for NHAI. It made improvements and upgradation of state roads in Mizoram worth Rs 230 Crores.In 2011-12, it commissioned the ready mix concrete (RMC) plant at Guwahati. It completed the construction of a sewerage and drainage for Borough-I including House Connection at Kashipur, West Bengal. It completed installation of a 14 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant in Rajarhat.In 2013-14, it completed construction of foundation and sub-structure of bridge over River Matla, and other ancillary works in connection with Extension of New B G line beyond Canning to Bhangankhali costing Rs 50.35 Crores; construction of 37 kms of RCC NP3 (modified) Gravity Sewer pipeline of varying diameters for KEIP, Kolkata at a contracted value of Rs 115.67 Crores; construction of bridge across river Paglachandi in between stations Debogram and Paglachandi worth Rs 21.83 Crores; Construction of 1.8 km long tunnel on a realigned path in connection with Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link Project at a contracted value Rs 100 crores; construction of Sewerage & Drainage for Borough XV including House Connection for KEIP, Kolkata at a contracted value of Rs 106.09 crores; construction of Inland Water Transport Terminal High Level Permanent RCC jetty over River Hooghly Khidirpore, Kolkata worth Rs 34.98 crores.In 2022, the Company achieved important milestones in the execution, completion and handling over of a landmark project at Mizoram- Improvement and Upgradation Serchhip to Buarpui Road.