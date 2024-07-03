iifl-logo-icon 1
EMS Ltd Share Price

826.6
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open869.05
  • Day's High873.95
  • 52 Wk High1,016
  • Prev. Close868.8
  • Day's Low817.55
  • 52 Wk Low 356.15
  • Turnover (lac)2,539.31
  • P/E28.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value156.88
  • EPS30.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,590.18
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

EMS Ltd KEY RATIOS

EMS Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

EMS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

View More

View More

EMS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.70%

Non-Promoter- 1.83%

Institutions: 1.83%

Non-Institutions: 28.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

EMS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.53

47

11.75

11.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

729.25

432.79

364.71

290.01

Net Worth

784.78

479.79

376.46

301.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

793.31

538.16

477.24

318.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

793.31

538.16

477.24

318.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.76

5.12

4.18

5.47

View Annually Results

EMS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EMS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Ramveer Singh

Managing Director

Ashish Tomar

Whole-time Director

Kritika Tomar

Executive Director

Neeraj Srivastava

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Chetna

Independent Director

Achal Kapoor

Independent Director

Swati jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EMS Ltd

Summary

EMS Limited was originally incorporated as EMS Infracon Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Delhi, dated December 21, 2010. Thereafter on June 30, 2012, Company along with its two directors, i.e. Shri Ramveer Singh & Mr. Ashish Tomar took over the business of partnership firm, M/s Satish Kumar. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from EMS Infracon Private Limited to EMS Private Limited, on October 26, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, on October 27, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Change in Name of the Company was issued by the RoC, Delhi on November 25, 2022. The Company is in the business of Sewerage solution provider, Water Supply System, Water and Waste Treatment Plants, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Road and Allied works, operation and maintenance of Wastewater Scheme Projects (WWSPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies. WWSPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water Projects. The treatment process installed at STPs and CETPs is compliant with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India norms and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. The company has also evolved into
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the EMS Ltd share price today?

The EMS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹826.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of EMS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EMS Ltd is ₹4590.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EMS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EMS Ltd is 28.45 and 5.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EMS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EMS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EMS Ltd is ₹356.15 and ₹1016 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EMS Ltd?

EMS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 94.08%, 6 Month at 30.24%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EMS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EMS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.70 %
Institutions - 1.84 %
Public - 28.46 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

