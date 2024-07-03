SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹869.05
Prev. Close₹868.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,539.31
Day's High₹873.95
Day's Low₹817.55
52 Week's High₹1,016
52 Week's Low₹356.15
Book Value₹156.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,590.18
P/E28.45
EPS30.53
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.53
47
11.75
11.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
729.25
432.79
364.71
290.01
Net Worth
784.78
479.79
376.46
301.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
793.31
538.16
477.24
318.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
793.31
538.16
477.24
318.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.76
5.12
4.18
5.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Ramveer Singh
Managing Director
Ashish Tomar
Whole-time Director
Kritika Tomar
Executive Director
Neeraj Srivastava
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Chetna
Independent Director
Achal Kapoor
Independent Director
Swati jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EMS Ltd
Summary
EMS Limited was originally incorporated as EMS Infracon Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Delhi, dated December 21, 2010. Thereafter on June 30, 2012, Company along with its two directors, i.e. Shri Ramveer Singh & Mr. Ashish Tomar took over the business of partnership firm, M/s Satish Kumar. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from EMS Infracon Private Limited to EMS Private Limited, on October 26, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, on October 27, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Change in Name of the Company was issued by the RoC, Delhi on November 25, 2022. The Company is in the business of Sewerage solution provider, Water Supply System, Water and Waste Treatment Plants, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Road and Allied works, operation and maintenance of Wastewater Scheme Projects (WWSPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies. WWSPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water Projects. The treatment process installed at STPs and CETPs is compliant with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India norms and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. The company has also evolved into
The EMS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹826.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EMS Ltd is ₹4590.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EMS Ltd is 28.45 and 5.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EMS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EMS Ltd is ₹356.15 and ₹1016 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EMS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 94.08%, 6 Month at 30.24%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 1.66%.
