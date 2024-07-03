Summary

EMS Limited was originally incorporated as EMS Infracon Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Delhi, dated December 21, 2010. Thereafter on June 30, 2012, Company along with its two directors, i.e. Shri Ramveer Singh & Mr. Ashish Tomar took over the business of partnership firm, M/s Satish Kumar. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from EMS Infracon Private Limited to EMS Private Limited, on October 26, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, on October 27, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Change in Name of the Company was issued by the RoC, Delhi on November 25, 2022. The Company is in the business of Sewerage solution provider, Water Supply System, Water and Waste Treatment Plants, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Road and Allied works, operation and maintenance of Wastewater Scheme Projects (WWSPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies. WWSPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water Projects. The treatment process installed at STPs and CETPs is compliant with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India norms and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. The company has also evolved into

Read More