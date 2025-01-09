EMS Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Economic Overview

In FY 2023-24, the Indian economy exhibited robust growth, with a GDP expansion of 8.2%. Various factors supported this growth, including strong private consumption, a government push for capital expenditure, and overall positive sentiment. Key sectors like manufacturing performed well, contributing to the overall economic expansion. Indias external sector remained resilient, with healthy merchandise exports and strong foreign investment inflows. Government support through increased capital expenditure and agricultural activities also played a crucial role in boosting economic grow. A strong corporate profitability and improved bank balance sheets facilitated increased credit flow across sectors, boosting economic activity. Inflation trend in FY 2023-24 showed a gradual decrease, with the inflation rate dropping to 4.85% in March 2024, the lowest in four months.

Looking ahead to FY 2024-25, the outlook is promising. The International Monetary Fund ("IMF") projects a growth rate of 7.0% for India, while the Reserve Bank of India forecasts a growth rate of 7.2%. The governments support in the form of increased capital expenditure outlay for FY 2024-25, will be a key growth driver. Private consumption and public investment will likely fuel growth, while inflation moderation will likely support consumption trends.

Company Overview

EMS Infracon Private Limited was incorporated on December 21, 2010 with Registrar of Companies (ROC), Delhi and Haryana under the provisions of Companies Act 1956. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from ‘EMS Infracon Private Limited to ‘EMS Private Limited on October 26, 2022 and thereafter Company was converted from private Limited to public Limited, pursuant to the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company in its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on October 27, 2022 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was generated consequent to the aforesaid conversion from EMS Private Limited to EMS Limited (" The Company") was issued by the ROC on November 25, 2022. The Companys Corporate Identity Number was U45205DL2010PLC211609. The Registered office of company is situated at 701, DLF Tower A, Jasola, New Delhi-110025 and corporate office of the Company situated at C-88, 2nd Floor, RDC, Ghaziabad-201002, Uttar Pradesh.

During the year, Company has come with public issue with the size of Rs 32,124.59 Lakhs by offering 69,30,807 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at premium of Rs 201 per equity shares aggregating up to Rs 14,624.00 Lakhs through fresh issue and 82,94,118 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each at premium of Rs 201 per equity shares aggregating up to Rs 17,500.59 Lakhs through offer of sale. (Detailed information regarding change in the share capital during the financial year 2023- 24 are given in the Director report and Corporate Governance Report, which is forming part of this integral report.)

In view of the above, 5,55,30,807 equity shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on September 21, 2023 and CIN number of the Company was changed from U45205DL2010PLC211609 to L45205DL2010PLC211609.

The Company is engaged in the business of Sewerage solution provider, Water Supply System, Water and Waste Treatment Plants, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Road and Allied works, operation and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water (collectively, "Projects") and manufacturing of own items used for construction purpose. The treatment process installed at most of the STPs and CETPs is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) compliant and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries.

In addition to the execution of projects independently, Company also enters into joint ventures with other infrastructure and construction companies to jointly bid and execute projects. Joint ventures or partnerships enable the Company to achieve pre-qualification, both technical and financial, with our joint venture partner at the time of the bid and where the bid is successful, Company also execute the project with joint venture partner considering the technical skill and qualification of the joint venture partner required to execute a particular project.

Outlook

Water and Wastewater Supply Outlook

Most of the Indian population lives in urban centres and the number is expected to go up rapidly leading to increased demand of fresh water. The generation of waste water is double in cities as compared to rural India because of availability of more water in urban cities due to increased living standards and the urbanization pace.

Government has allocated major projects of waste water treatment plants under schemes like Namami Gange Programme and Swatch Bharat Mission (Urban). These initiatives are focused on reducing the contamination in the water bodies and reuse of treated water for purposes like industrial use, irrigation etc.

The business is predominantly a B2G company with many state government departments as its clientele. In this sector most of the works are generally world Bank funded project, which first provide the assurance of effective execution as well as secured payment.

Government Budget for FY 2024-25, the Central Government has once again emphasised its vision of making India ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047, thereby underscoring the importance of the various welfare schemes for its citizens, which, in turn, is expected to further drive opportunities in the Water, Wastewater, and Irrigation sectors. Additionally, the Jal Jeevan mission (Har Ghar Jal) that aims to provide piped water to every rural household will continue to provide opportunities in the arena of potable water infrastructure and ancillary services.

Construction Sector Outlook

The building construction sector in India is witnessing robust growth driven by various factors, including increased disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle preferences, and a surge in infrastructure development projects. The countrys favourable demographics, with a large young population and an increasing number of nuclear families, contribute to the rising demand for residential properties.

Several drivers are fueling the growth of the building construction market in India. Urbanization and population growth are major drivers, leading to an increased need for housing and infrastructure. The governments initiatives to boost the construction sector, such as "Housing for All" and "Smart Cities Mission," are also contributing to market expansion. Moreover, a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income is driving the demand for quality housing and modern amenities. The rise of the e-commerce sector and the growth of the retail industry are further stimulating commercial construction projects.

Connectivity has always been the backbone of any economy as it not only reduces the overall cost of logistics but also reduces the overall cost of production. To achieve last mile connectivity, roads and highways pave the way as they are cost effective way of connectivity.

For better connectivity and faster movement of goods, Government is expanding 2 lane highways to 4 lanes and 4 lanes to 6 lanes. Sector has higher opportunities as the connectivity of ports and other key locations such as consumption centres, metros, Tier-2 cities and strategic importance is still under developed. To achieve the complete connectivity, private player participation is a must and to attract the investment of private players, Government has brought into several Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models which has attracted significant investment over the past decade. Of all the PPP models, Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) has proven to be a successful. It has given favourable condition for the participation of private players. Government is looking forward to bring in more projects under HAM followed by EPC. Lower participation for private players has at some point hampered the overall development of roads and highway sector. Issues of delay in project completion, due to land unavailability has been dealt by NHAIs decision to allot project, post completion of 90% of land acquisition. Also, the

Government has allowed 100% FDI in the sector and allowed asset monetisation for private players post construction is complete.

The National Highways Authority of India spent a record Rs 2,07,000 crore in the construction of national highways in 2023-24, the highest ever capital expenditure so far, and a jump of 20% compared to Rs 1,73,000 crore spent in 2022-23 and Rs 1,72,000 crore in 2021-22. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allotted a budgetary allocation of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for FY 2024-25. Higher budgetary allocations will help the ministry develop more highways and expressways amid difficulties such as rising interest rates and increasing land acquisition costs.

Power Sector Outlook

Indias electricity sector is one of the most diversified in the world. Indias power generation sources range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, nuclear and hydro power to viable unconventional sources such as wind, solar, agricultural and household waste.

Long-term economic development of a nation, which leads to improved prosperity and well-being of its citizens, necessitates abundant availability of reliable and affordable power supply, which is a critical enabling resource for all economic activities. India is focusing on strengthening the power sector through various policies, targets, and reforms to ensure that both generation capacity and the transmission & distribution infrastructure are augmented in a timely manner, to be able to support the nations growth aspirations while meeting long-term sustainability goals.

The Indian governments estimates project a 6.2% compounded annual growth rate in power demand, which is set to double by FY 2031-32 as compared to the all-India demand in FY 2020-21.

While India is on track to become the worlds third-largest economy, its per capita power consumption remains low at 1,331 kWh in FY 2022-23. As the fruits of economic development spread, per capita power consumption is expected to grow rapidly led by increase in household appliance use, shift to electric mobility, growing industrialisation and mechanisation, and growth in infrastructure.

Opportunities

a) Increasing in Government expenditure: A policy decision being ensured that whenever there is an expansion of the Government, there should be a commensurate increase in the Opportunities for organization as well.

The budgetary allocation by the central government which can boost our business is as under:

• The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allotted a budgetary allocation of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for FY 2024-25. •

• Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the National Highways network is expected to grow 2,00,000 Km by the year 2025.

• Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

• Continued government spending in construction industry, The National Infrastructure

Pipeline (NIP) covering rural and urban infrastructure entailed investments to the tune of 111 lakh crores will be undertaken by the central government, state governments and the private sector during FY20-25.

• Government spends to fund more STP projects for river water conservation and treatment.

• Central government policies push for wastewater treatment and use.

• Development plans to clean River Ganga and improve wastewater treatment and management.

• Namami Gange programme.

• Jal Jeevan Mission.

• Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0).

• Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)

b) Development in rural infrastructure:

Rural infrastructure has the potential to provide basic amenities to people that can improve their quality of life which encompasses rural canal works for irrigation and drainage, rural housing, rural water supply etc. for betterment of people which is playing the pivotal role for generating the opportunities.

c) Strict awareness on pollution control and waste water management

Conducting different activities and programmes through various platforms to generate awareness and information for public at large.

d) Government initiative in eco-projects like Clean Ganga Project, etc.:

A series of activities such as events, workshops, seminars and conferences and numerous eco- projects activities were organized to make a strong pitch for public outreach and community participation which generates the number of opportunities.

e) Resource Recovery:

There is increasing interest in recovering resources from wastewater, such as energy from biogas (produced during anaerobic digestion), nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen for agricultural use, and water for non-potable purposes. These opportunities align with the principles of a circular economy and sustainable resource management.

Threats

a) Increase in Competition and entry of new market players.

As the Government spending on infrastructure sector is increasing in unprecedented way new players are invited. The entry of new players will increase the competition and eventually affect our top and bottom line negatively.

b) Certain big players in market like L & T (only water segment) specifically in similar segment of our business

The presence of big player like L&T having big size and financial power may make acquiring big projects difficult. Also, there may be stress in the margins as we need to spend more financial resources to acquire projects.

c) Delay in projects due to Lock out, Strikes, Management Lay-outs.

Any delay due Lock out, Strikes, Management Lay-outs any impede our project which may hurt us financially and otherwise. However, so far, we have not witnessed any Lock out, Strikes, Management Lay-outs.

d) Delay in completion of projects due to change in government.

Any change in Government may result in the priority of the Government. The new Government may change the terms and conditions retrospectively and may shift its focus to different areas which may affect us negatively.

e) Climate Change:

Climate change can lead to more frequent and severe weather events, such as storms and floods, which can overwhelm sewerage systems and treatment plants. This can result in the discharge of untreated or partially treated wastewater into water bodies, posing environmental and public health risks.

Risk and concern Environmental Risk

Climate change is affecting the environment in a major way. It is impacting rainfall patterns, causing floods and may also lead to long term decline in naturally available sources like groundwater storage. Groundwater availability is closely linked to food security as it has played a vital role in increasing agricultural production over the years. Groundwater contributes nearly 62% in irrigation, 85% in rural water supply and 50% in urban water supply. Even though Groundwater is replenishable but its availability is non-uniform as it is dependent on rainfall. The over exploited groundwater sources are a major challenge as it is a key water supply source for agriculture.

To mitigate the impact of such risks, the Company proactively assesses the likelihood and impact of such risks. For EPC projects, this assessment is done both at the bidding stage and during the execution stage. Manufacturing facilities also undertake such assessments on a periodic basis.

Monsoon preparedness plans, cover plans for the protection of equipment (covering, tying down, or other suitable arrangements), backup for power/fuel, human safety, and plans for restoring normal operations are also in placed.

Financial Risk

In the course of business, amongst others, the Company is exposed to several financial risks such as Credit Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Exchange Risk and Commodity Price Risk. These risks may be caused by the internal and external factors resulting into impairment of the assets of the Company causing adverse influence on the achievement of Companys strategies, operational and financial objectives, earning capacity and financial position.

The Company has formulated an appropriate policy and established a risk management framework which encompass the following process.

• Identify the major financial risks which may cause financial losses to the company

• Assess the probability of occurrence and severity of financial losses

• Mitigate and control them by formulation of appropriate policies, strategies, structures, systems and procedures

• Monitor and review periodically the adherence, adequacy and efficacy of the financial risk management system.

Credit Risk

Credit Risk refers to the risks that arise on default by the counterparty on its contractual obligation resulting into financial loss to the company. The company may carry this Risk on Trade and other receivables, liquid assets and some of the non-current financial assets. In case of Trade receivables, the companys Cliental are majorly Government departments like U.P Jal Nigam, Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, Uttarakhand Urban Sector Development Agency (UUSDA), State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL), Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Ghaziabad Development Authority, Agra Development Authority, Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Program, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited and Indian Railway Construction Limited etc. All these Authorities are highly rated and the Payment is made as per the Tender terms.

Almost all the projects are world bank funded through state government wherein the funds are already allocated, hence the Debtors realization is on time. Further, in this segment of business the Authority retain certain portion of the bills which is realized at the completion of Projects which is again as per the Contract signed between the Company and the Authority hence fully secured. Hence, based on management estimates, During the year, the company has made the provision on expected credit loss on trade receivables of Rs 58.59 Lakhs. Moreover, the Company take-up projects for different authorities at different states, wherein the fund allocation is also different, this also mitigates the risk of concentration of Clients. The Company prior to bid any projects do a thorough survey on fund availability, the creditability of the Authority, funding support, etc. The credit risk on cash & cash equivalent, investment in fixed deposits, liquid funds and deposits are insignificant as counterparties are banks.

Liquidity Risk:

Liquidity Risk arises when the company is unable to meet its short-term financial obligations as and when they fall due. Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. The Companys approach to manage liquidity is to have sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when they are due, under both normal and stressed circumstances, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Companys reputation. Management manages the liquidity risk by monitoring cash flow forecasts on a periodic basis and maturity profiles of financial assets and liabilities. This monitoring considers the accessibility of cash and cash equivalents and additional undrawn financing facilities.

Interest Rate Risk

Generally, market linked financial instruments are subject to interest rate risk. The company does not have any market linked financial instruments both on the asset side as well liability side. Hence there no interest rate risk linked to market rates. However, the interest rate in respect of major portion of borrowings by the Company from the banks and others are linked with the REPO/T-Bill specified by RBI. Any fluctuation in the same either on higher side or lower side will result into financial loss or gain to the company and while bidding the Projects the Finance Cost is kept in mind.

Business Performance

Financial & Operating Performance on standalone basis

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Operating Revenue 71,936.17 48,424.80 EBITDA 21,005.39 14,488.01 PBT 20,258.70 14,013.95 PAT 14,995.72 10,318.54 Net Worth 78,477.62 47,979.32 Return on Net Worth (%) 19.11% 21.51% Debt to Equity Ratio 0.002 0.001 Earnings per share () 28.91 21.95

Company derives revenues from three types of activities:

a) Construction contract- This includes the Completes Contracts from lying of Sewerage pipe line to establishing a Sewerage Treatment Plant & also includes Contracts related to Treatment of Industrial Waste and Water Supply.

b) Operation and Maintenance contracts- Customer Contracts towards operation and maintenance of Sewerage Treatment Project, Water Supply Project & Industrial waste project.

c) Manufacturing- The Company is engaged in manufacturing of own items which are used for construction purpose.

The Company generated a total revenue from its operations activities of 71,936.17 Lakhs in FY 2023-

24 as compared to 48,424.80 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 by registering a growth of 48.55%.

Construction contract- Total revenue from this segment stood at 71,459.07 Lakhs in the Financial year 2023-24 as compared to 48,098.01 Lakhs in the previous fiscal 2022-23. The annual growth registered in this segment stood at 48.57%.

Operation and Maintenance contracts- Total revenue from this segment stood at 215.22 Lakhs in the Financial year 2023-24 as compared to 136.51 Lakhs in the previous fiscal year 2022-23. The annual growth registered in this segment stood at 57.66%.

Manufacturing- Total revenue from this segment stood at 36.49 Lakhs in the Financial year 2023-24 as compared to no revenue in the previous fiscal 2022-23.

Operating Expenses

The Companys operational expenses grew by 52.57% from Rs 34,877.76 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs 53,214.68 Lakhs in FY 2023-24.

There was a moderation in the increase in employee benefit expenses, which grew by 37.58% y-o-y as the business witnessed healthy operating leverage on the back of robust annual revenue growth. The increase in other expenses was driven by sales and marketing related expenses including traveling & conveyance.

Operating Profits

The Companys Operational Profits grew at a remarkable rate due to robust revenue growth.

The EBITDA for FY 2023-24 was Rs 21,005.39 Lakhs, a 44.98% increase over the previous years Rs 14,488.01 Lakhs. In FY 2023-24, the Profit after Tax amounted to Rs 14,995.72 Lakhs, increase by 45.33% from the FY 2022-23 profit of Rs 10,318.54 Lakhs.

Earnings per Share

In FY 2023-24, the Companys earnings per share expanded from 21.95 in FY 2022-23 to 28.91 due to its strong financial and operational excellence.

Share Capital & Other Equity

The Companys Equity Share Capital increased from 4,700.00 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023 to 5,553.08 as of March 31, 2024 due to fresh issue of share through public issue and Private Placement. (Detailed particulars are given in the Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this annual report.)

The Companys other equity increased to 72,924.54 Lakhs on March 31, 2024, from 43,279.32 Lakhs on March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the Net Worth of the Company increased to 78,477.62 as of March 31, 2024 from 47,979.32 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023.

Other Bank Balances and Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totalled Rs 6,664.59 Lakhs and Other Bank Balances totalled Rs 4,717.70 Lakhs.

Trade Receivables

As of March 31, 2024, trade receivables totalled 23,847.78 Lakhs, up from 14,220.65 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023. During the course of the year, Debtor Turnover climbed from 3.12 times to 3.78 times.

Current Liabilities

Current liabilities include borrowings, Trade payable, other financial liabilities, short-term provisions, and other current liabilities. Current liabilities as of March 31, 2024, were Rs 6,099.10 Lakhs as compared to Rs 5,996.85 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023.

Cash Flow

For FY 2023-24, Cash flow from operating activities decreased to (Rs 7,293.24 Lakhs) from Rs 2,314.07 in FY 2022-23.

Financial & Operating Performance on consolidated basis

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Operating Revenue 79,331.08 53,816.17 EBITDA 21,960.46 15,512.34 PBT 20,678.93 14,788.26 PAT 15,266.32 10,885.13 Net Worth 79,813.04 49,072.16 Return on Net Worth (%) 19.13% 22.18% Debt to Equity Ratio 0.09 0.09 Earnings per share 29.38 22.91

Operating Consolidated Revenue

The Company generated a total revenue on consolidated basis from its business operation of Rs 79,331.08 Lakhs in FY 2023-24 as compared to Rs 53,816.17 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 registering a growth of 47.41%.

Operating Expenses

The Companys operational expenses grew by 52.32% from Rs 39,540.28 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 to Rs 60,227.90 Lakhs in FY 2023-24.

There was a moderation in the increase in employee benefit expenses, which grew by 34.58% y-o-y as the business witnessed healthy operating leverage on the back of robust annual revenue growth.

Operating Profits

The Companys Operational Profits grew at a remarkable rate due to robust revenue growth.

The EBITDA for FY 2023-24 was Rs 21,960.46 Lakhs, a 41.57% increase over the previous years 15,512.34 Lakhs.

In FY 2023-24, the Profit after Tax amounted to Rs 15,266.32 Lakhs, increase by 40.25% from the FY 2022-23 profit ofRs 10,885.13 Lakhs.

Earnings per Share

In FY 2023-24, the Companys earnings per share expanded from 22.91 in FY 2022-23 to 29.38 due to its strong financial and operational excellence.

Share Capital & Other Equity

The Companys Equity Share Capital increased from Rs 4,700.00 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023 to Rs 5,553.08 as of March 31, 2024 due the fresh issue of share by public issue and Private Placement. (Detailed particulars are given in the Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this annual report.)

The Companys other equity increased to Rs 74,259.96 Lakhs on March 31, 2024, from Rs 44,372.16 Lakhs on March 31, 2023. The Net Worth of the Company increased to Rs 79,813.04 as of March 31, 2024 from Rs 49,072.16 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023.

Other Bank Balances and Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totalled Rs 7,233.30 Lakhs and Other Bank Balances totalled Rs 4,718.47 Lakhs.

Trade Receivables

As of March 31, 2024, trade receivables totalled Rs 24,261.89 Lakhs, up from Rs 12,354.17 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023. During the course of the year, Debtor Turnover reduced from 3.29 times to 3.12 times.

Current Liabilities

Current liabilities include borrowings, accounts payable, other financial liabilities, short-term provisions, and other current liabilities. Current liabilities as of March 31, 2024, were Rs 8,903.36 Lakhs as compared to 7,790.44 Lakhs as of March 31, 2023.

Cash Flow

For FY 2023-24, Cash flow from operating activities decreased to (Rs 11,601.59 Lakhs) Lakhs from Rs 419.84 Lakhs in FY 2022-23.

Factors affecting results of operations

Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

• General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional, national and international economies;

• Any change in government policies resulting in increases in taxes payable by us;

• Our ability to retain our key managements persons and other employees;

• Changes in laws and regulations that apply to the industries in which we operate.

• Our ability to make interest and principal payments on our existing debt obligations and satisfy the other covenants contained in our existing debt agreements;

• General economic, political and other risks that are out of our control;

• Inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, or other rates or prices;

• Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and expansion plans;

• Occurrence of Environmental Problems & Uninsured Losses;

• Any adverse outcome in the legal proceedings in which we are involved;

• Concentration of ownership among our Promoter;

• The performance of the financial markets in India;

• Global distress due to pandemic, war or by any other reason.

• Other factors beyond our control

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company.

The Company has an Audit Committee consisting majority with Independent Directors, details of which has been mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report. The Internal Auditors of the Company are responsible for reviewing the effectiveness of EMS internal control mechanism at regular intervals.

The periodic audit reports submitted by the Internal Auditors, along with suggestions for improvement, are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Relevant suggestions are then considered, in discussion with the Management, and implemented by initiating corrective actions and improvements in business processes. The Audit Committee also meets the Companys Statutory Auditors, from time to time, to ascertain, inter alia, their views on the adequacy of EMS internal control systems. It also keeps the Board of Directors informed about the major observations on a regular basis.

Health and Safety Standards

The Companys operations conform to the Health & Safety Standards. The Company ensures improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks and creating better, safer working conditions in Companys operations.

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

Commitment

EMS Limited is committed to carrying out its operations free from accidents and occupational illnesses. It strives to implement world-class safety practices for all stakeholders, including employees and contractors. Furthe, Company also provides the necessary training to all its employees at the project site. The Company firmly believes that providing a safe working environment is not only a statutory requirement but also its moral responsibility.

Management Engagement

The Company always believes that its growth is closely linked with the growth and overall development of its employees. The Company is committed to upgrading the skill of its employees and to create an environment where excellence is recognised and rewarded. The target is to place the right people at the right position and to enhance the efficiency, working speed, competency and time management skill of its employees. The Companys endeavour is to create an environment where people can use their entire capabilities in promoting the business of the Company.

Resources

A team of highly qualified, experienced and skilled professionals is deputed to provide management with the required support on occupational health, safety and fire-related matters. The Company deploys latest in-built safety technologies and systems across all new projects and business expansions to safeguard its employees against any operational hazards. State-of-the-art fire prevention and mitigation technologies further ensure utmost safety at work. The Company complies with the highest industry standards to safeguard the interest of employees. These standards address General Safety, Occupational Health, Process Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Human Resource

Our people are our best assets. The Company is in the business of water management and infrastructure, that demand the skilled and experienced human resource. The expertise and dedication of the Companys skilled workforce, help create a high-performance work culture and contribute to long-term value creation for customers, shareholders and investors.

The Company is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace that does not discriminate people on the grounds of caste, creed, colour, sex, religion or nationality. It is also working to develop a conducive workspace that supports and fosters the growth and development of its personnel.

The Company have strong HR department, as on March 31, 2024, Company had 437 permanent employees, in addition to the contract labour engaged by the Company at project sites. We undertake selective and need-based recruitment every year to maintain the size of our workforce, which may otherwise decline as a result of attrition and retirement of employees. Each of projects has different manpower requirements. The Company also appoint project manager for each of our projects for timely execution of the project. Most of the other workers are supervised by the project manager except for certain staff which is monitored by separate departments viz. quality control department and safety department.

Key Financial Ratio on standalone basis:

S. No Ratio As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Change Explanation for Change in the ratio by more than 25% as compared to the previous year 1. Current Ratio (Current Assets/ Current Liabilities 8.80 6.25 40.70% Due to increase in current Assets 2. Debt-Equity Ratio (Total Borrowing/ Shareholders equity 0.002 0.001 139.37% Due to increase in total debts 3. Debt service Coverage Ratio (EBITDA over debt service (Interest & Lease Payment+ Principal Repayment) 1894.55 2276.07 -16.76% 4. Return on Equity Ratio (net profit after Tax/ Average Shareholders equity 0.24 0.24 -1.60% 5. Inventory turnover ratio (Revenue from operation/ Average inventory) 7.53 6.32 19.24% 6. Trade receivable turnover ratio (Revenue from operation/ Average trade receivables) 3.78 3.12 21.04% 7. Trade payables turnover ratio (Net Credit purchases/ Average trade payables) 44.92 13.51 232.45% Due to decrease in average trade payables. 8. Net capital turnover ratio (Revenue from operations/ Working capital) 1.82 1.67 9.05% 9. Net profit ratio (Net profit/ Revenue from operations) 0.21 0.21 -2.17% - 10. Return on capital employed Ratio/ Return on Investment (EBIT/ Capital Employed) 0.32 0.32 -1.91% 11. Operating Profit Margin (Profit Before Tax over Revenue from operation) 28.16 28.94 -2.69%

Key Financial Ratio on Consolidated basis:

S. No Ratio As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Change Explanation for Change in the ratio by more than 25% as compared to the previous year 1. Current Ratio (Current Assets/ Current Liabilities 6.14 5.14 19.50% 2. Debt-Equity Ratio (Total Borrowing/ Shareholders equity 0.09 0.09 -4.18% 3. Debt service Coverage Ratio (EBITDA over debt service (Interest & Lease Payment+ Principal Repayment) 52.13 177.87 -70.69% Due to increase in Debt Services 4. Return on Equity Ratio (net profit after Tax/ Average Shareholders equity 0.24 0.25 -4.94% - 5. Inventory turnover ratio (Revenue from operation/Average inventory) 8.19 6.77 20.97% - 6. Trade receivable turnover ratio (Revenue from operation/Average trade receivables) 3.12 3.29 -5.17% - 7. Trade payables turnover ratio (Net Credit purchases/ Average trade payables) 45.35 13.84 227.65% Due to decrease in average trade payables. 8. Net capital turnover ratio (Revenue from operations/ Working capital) 2.03 1.83 11.37% 9. Net profit ratio (Net profit/ Revenue from operations) 0.19 0.20 -4.86% - 10. Return on capital employed Ratio/ Return on Investment (EBIT/ Capital Employed) 0.30 0.32 -6.64% 11. Operating Profit Margin (Profit Before Tax over Revenue from operation) 26.07 27.48 -5.14% -

Cautionary statement

Statements in this document or discussion relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Crucial factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand and supply and price conditions in the market in which the Company operates, changes in government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.