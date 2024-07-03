EMS Ltd Summary

EMS Limited was originally incorporated as EMS Infracon Private Limited a Private Limited Company at Delhi, dated December 21, 2010. Thereafter on June 30, 2012, Company along with its two directors, i.e. Shri Ramveer Singh & Mr. Ashish Tomar took over the business of partnership firm, M/s Satish Kumar. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from EMS Infracon Private Limited to EMS Private Limited, on October 26, 2022. Subsequently, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited, on October 27, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Change in Name of the Company was issued by the RoC, Delhi on November 25, 2022. The Company is in the business of Sewerage solution provider, Water Supply System, Water and Waste Treatment Plants, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Road and Allied works, operation and maintenance of Wastewater Scheme Projects (WWSPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies. WWSPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water Projects. The treatment process installed at STPs and CETPs is compliant with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India norms and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. The company has also evolved into Electrical contractors. The company undertakes turnkey electrical works for all across India. We are specialized in constructing of 33/11 KV, 66/33 KV & 132133 KV Substations, Internal / External electrification work, Erection, Testing &Commissioning of the Transformers, llT/W Panels, Bus Ducts and Rising mains, Underground Trench less line, Overhead transmission lines and building automation system. The company also provides EPC services for building and road works and has delivered projects to clients. In addition to execution of projects independently, the Company had entered into joint ventures with other infrastructure and construction companies to jointly bid and execute projects. It started operations of BOOT Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in SIDCUL, Haridwar in 2013. The scope of services typically includes design and engineering of the projects, procurement of raw materials, execution at site with overall project management up to the commissioning of project.It provided quality services to various government bodies and municipalities since 2010 and so far, completed nearly 50 projects as on February 28, 2023 including partnership firm namely M/s Satish Kumar which was taken over by EMS Limited on June 30, 2012 across five states of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana.In 2023, the Company came up with a public issue of 1,52,24,925 Equity Shares by raising funds of Rs 321 Crore by offering 69,30,807 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating upto Rs 146 Crore through Fresh Issue and 82,94,118 Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs 175 Crore through Offer for Sale. In 2024, Company started with a 4 MLD size project & increased the capacity to 80 MLD i.e. the maximum capacity of Minimal Liquid Discharge for STPs.