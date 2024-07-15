EMS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.53
47
11.75
11.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
729.25
432.79
364.71
290.01
Net Worth
784.78
479.79
376.46
301.76
Minority Interest
Debt
1.29
0.33
1.79
1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.1
0.05
0
Total Liabilities
786.13
480.22
378.3
302.76
Fixed Assets
77.51
42.71
34.16
33.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.17
10.24
10.18
3.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.4
0.34
0.17
Networking Capital
575.03
335.09
252.11
163.79
Inventories
88.62
102.41
50.93
35.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
238.48
142.21
126.68
91.45
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
315.93
163.77
182.62
106.39
Sundry Creditors
-6.8
-14.41
-40.18
-32.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-61.2
-58.89
-67.94
-37.03
Cash
113.82
91.79
81.51
101.28
Total Assets
786.12
480.23
378.3
302.76
