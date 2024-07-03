iifl-logo-icon 1
EMS Ltd Nine Monthly Results

834.35
(-0.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

548.05

346.82

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

548.05

346.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

14.99

2.92

Total Income

563.04

349.75

Total Expenditure

411.78

244.36

PBIDT

151.27

105.39

Interest

4.52

2.36

PBDT

146.75

103.03

Depreciation

3.86

2.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

37.45

27.29

Deferred Tax

-0.22

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

105.66

73.07

Minority Interest After NP

0.29

0.81

Net Profit after Minority Interest

105.37

72.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

105.37

72.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.8

61.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

55.53

11.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.6

30.38

PBDTM(%)

26.77

29.7

PATM(%)

19.27

21.06

