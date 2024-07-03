EMS Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
548.05
346.82
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
548.05
346.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
14.99
2.92
Total Income
563.04
349.75
Total Expenditure
411.78
244.36
PBIDT
151.27
105.39
Interest
4.52
2.36
PBDT
146.75
103.03
Depreciation
3.86
2.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
37.45
27.29
Deferred Tax
-0.22
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
105.66
73.07
Minority Interest After NP
0.29
0.81
Net Profit after Minority Interest
105.37
72.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
105.37
72.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.8
61.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
55.53
11.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.6
30.38
PBDTM(%)
26.77
29.7
PATM(%)
19.27
21.06
