EMS Limited Wins ₹104 Crore Agra Water Project Under UP Jal Nigam

EMS Limited has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a new infrastructure project under UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a contract value of approximately ₹104.06 crore (excluding GST).

The project falls under the Agra Water Supply Re-Organization Scheme for the Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II (Package 1), aimed at enhancing the city’s drinking water infrastructure.

The company will be responsible for the complete execution of the project, starting from site surveys and soil testing to the final commissioning of key water infrastructure components.

As per the scope, the contract involves:

Building an intake well cum pump house and a connected approach bridge

Laying a raw water rising main pipeline (1100mm diameter) from the intake site to the water treatment facility

Constructing a 55 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) using advanced treatment technologies

The project comes with a strict deadline, where EMS is expected to complete all work within 24 months from the start date. The company clarified that the order is entirely domestic, with no involvement of any related parties. EMS also said it will continue to provide timely updates if there are any changes or milestones reached during the project lifecycle.

EMS Limited shares closed at ₹581.05 which is a 0.40% gain on June 20, 2025. In the National Stock Exchange, shares of EMS Limited have gained 4% in the last year, 33% dip in the year-to-date, and 9.6% dip in the last month.

