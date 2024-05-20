TO

THE MEMBERS OF EMS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as EMS Infracon Private Limited)

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the standalone financial statements of EMS LIMITED (Formerly Known as EMS Infracon Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of change in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to standalone financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015,as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss /income, changes in equity and its cash flows and the change in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

We have not determined any matters to be the Key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (‘the actj with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive incomes and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls, refer to ‘Annexure B ‘.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.(See Note No 35 of Standalone Financial Statements)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested except joint ventures (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of Funds) by the company to or to any other persons or entities including foreign entities with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entity including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The interim dividend, declared and paid by the Company during the year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b) No Final dividend has been declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from 27th March 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company in respect of its Property, Plant & Equipments, Capital Work in Progress, Right of Use Assets , Investment Property and Intangibles:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work in Progress, Right of Use Assets and Investment Property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets as on the date of Balance Sheet.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment so to cover all items once every two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, all Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. In our opinion on the basis of information and explanation given to us in respect of its inventories.

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the monthly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made investments in, except joint ventures/subsidiaries, provided guarantees to Banks except Subsidiaries and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount during the year - - - - Subsidiaries 5955.75 - - 1850.00 Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - Others - - - 1950.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - - - - Subsidiaries 5955.75 - - 2136.00 Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - - 2370.00

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given loans or advances in the nature of loans and provided guarantee to the subsidiaries.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given unsecured loans and unsecured advances in the nature of loans to parties other than subsidiaries. The Company has not stood guarantee or provided security to parties.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest free loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. In case of interest-bearing loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. The Company does not have any unclaimed deposits and accordingly, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, provident fund, ESI, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, VAT and any other material statutory dues have been generally/regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities and there are no outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes are given below:-

(Rs in Lakhs)

Nature of the Statute Nature of disputed dues Amount involved in Dispute Unpaid Dispute Amount Period of which amount Relates Forum Where Disputes Are Pending Remarks, If Any Current Status GST Department Interest on GST 19.58 19.58 F.Y 2018-19 Additional Commissioner (GST Appeals) Under Process GST Department ITC matters 19.30 19.30 F.Y 2018-19 SSC officer (GST) Under Process

(Rs in Lakhs)

Nature of demands Period to which it relates Amount of Demand Current Status Short Deduction of T.D.S F.Y 2017-2018 to F.Y 2023-2024 54.20 Justification Report requested to make correction and demand will be deleted as told by the management of the company Demand under Section 143(3) F.Y 2019-2020 140.43 Rectification application is filed before jurisdictional Assessing Officer and demand will be deleted as told by the management of the company. Demand under section 154 F.Y 2017-2018 69.67 Demand under section 1431(A) F.Y 2022-2023 243.08 Rectification application is filed with CPC -Income Tax Department. Late deposit of PF Dues (Interest & Damages) December 2016- February 2024 6.81 Paid on 20.05.2024 Late deposit of ESI Dues (Interest & Damages) March 2020 -August 2023 0.001 Paid on 20.05.2024

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account on account of surrender or undisclosed income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the term loan obtained by the company have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has made Initial Public Offering of 15224925 (Fresh Issue of 6930807 equity shares and Offer for Sale of 8294118 equity shares) of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 201/- per share aggregating to Rs. 32124.59 Lakhs out of which Rs.14624.00 Lakhs in the Company & Rs.17500.59 Lakhs through OFS on 08th September 2023. The issue closed on 12th September 2023, and was over-subscribed 76.21 times. The equity shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on 21st September, 2023. The Company has also been allotted 1600000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each under Pre-IPO (Private Placement) each at premium of Rs 201/- per share aggregating to Rs 3376.00 Lakhs on 18 July, 2023.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Note no 39 of the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Group has no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. That during the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects, requiring transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is applicable.

(b) There are no amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EMS LIMITED (Formerly Known as EMS Infracon Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAIj. These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls.Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial Standalone statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion , the company has , in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.