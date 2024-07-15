|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|EMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial Result of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. EMS Limited has informed the exchange the Board of Director has approved the re-appointment of M/s Vikram Grover & Company as secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|EMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds. EMS Limited informed the exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on September 19, 2024 for the purpose of raising of funds. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|EMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve EMS Limited has informed the Exchange that a Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday i.e. August 10 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024. EMS Limited has Informed the exchange regarding un-audited financial Result for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|EMS Limited has informed the Exchange about appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. EMS Limited has Informed the Exchange about appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Re-appointment of Internal Auditor.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|EMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform here that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EMS Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the followings: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the recommendation of final dividend if any & also to adopt dividend policy. 3. To consider and approve the closure of one of the wholly owned subsidiary of the company i.e. EMS Green Energy Pvt Ltd as there is no operation in such subsidiary. 4. To discuss the appointment/changes in the designation of KMPs of the Company. 5. To discuss further acquisition of 40% stake in one of its subsidiary company namely i.e. M/s Mirzapur Ghazipur STPs Private Limited.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|EMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial result for qaurter dec 2023 Appointment of company secretary and compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
