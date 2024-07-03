Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,451.25
Prev. Close₹1,451.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹611.27
Day's High₹1,462.85
Day's Low₹1,414.35
52 Week's High₹1,675.55
52 Week's Low₹810
Book Value₹316.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,465.09
P/E37.17
EPS39.01
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,147.25
1,938.36
1,775.88
1,667.23
Net Worth
2,154.6
1,945.71
1,783.23
1,674.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,444.46
4,309.6
4,893.7
2,599.81
yoy growth (%)
3.12
-11.93
88.23
-14.24
Raw materials
-2,679.57
-2,510.22
-2,790.13
-1,235.81
As % of sales
60.29
58.24
57.01
47.53
Employee costs
-318.68
-279.3
-313.31
-277.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
147.06
284.53
207.46
167.93
Depreciation
-65.39
-67.83
-73.7
-67.15
Tax paid
-34.24
-66.3
-54.37
-48.95
Working capital
164.06
94.51
579.94
465.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.12
-11.93
88.23
-14.24
Op profit growth
-38.41
21.92
63.93
-34.42
EBIT growth
-44.76
37.58
27.58
-39.31
Net profit growth
-48.3
42.54
28.67
-36.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,219.34
6,399.04
5,499.34
5,425.57
5,882.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,219.34
6,399.04
5,499.34
5,425.57
5,882.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.02
12.71
13.26
51.94
32.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aditya Puri
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ranjit Puri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sidharth Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishal Kirti Keshav Marwaha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arvind Sagar
Whole Time Director & CFO
KISHORE CHATNANI
Whole-time Director
SANJAY GULATI
Independent Director
Rashi Sikka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Saluja
Reports by ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
Summary
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, incorporated in 1933, is a Heavy Engineering Company having two segments i.e. Manufacturing of machinery & equipment and Engineering, Procurement & Construction. Manufacture of machinery & equipment comprise manufacture of process plant equipment, mechanical and hydraulic presses, alloy steel and ferrous castings, boiler tubes & panels and containers. Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) comprise contract manufacturing and execution of projects for setting up boilers, sugar plants, power plants, material handling equipment and air pollution control equipment for customers in India and abroad.The company had undertaken the expansion of the Titawi sugar factory and the Mawana sugar factory. In 1995, the companys Indian Sugar and General Engineering Corporation (ISGEC) was awarded the ISO 9001 certification by Lloyds Register of Quality Assurance, UK.In 1993, the companys subsidiary, namely, ISGEC Covema Plastics, was granted a letter of intent for setting up a 2500 tpa sugar plant at Kamoda in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The company exports to the UK, south-east Asian countries and to the eastern parts of Africa, west Asia and to the neighbouring countries. The company recently started exporting to Cambodia and Australia also.During 1998-99, the company has signed a collaboration agreement with an Italian Company, Belleli, for manufacture of High Pressure Reactors used in the fertiliser and refinery industries.Two major Press L
Read More
The ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1423.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is ₹10465.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is 37.17 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is ₹810 and ₹1675.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.43%, 3 Years at 33.87%, 1 Year at 51.84%, 6 Month at 13.01%, 3 Month at 8.85% and 1 Month at -1.46%.
