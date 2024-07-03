iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,423.25
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,451.25
  • Day's High1,462.85
  • 52 Wk High1,675.55
  • Prev. Close1,451.25
  • Day's Low1,414.35
  • 52 Wk Low 810
  • Turnover (lac)611.27
  • P/E37.17
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value316.41
  • EPS39.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,465.09
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,451.25

Prev. Close

1,451.25

Turnover(Lac.)

611.27

Day's High

1,462.85

Day's Low

1,414.35

52 Week's High

1,675.55

52 Week's Low

810

Book Value

316.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,465.09

P/E

37.17

EPS

39.01

Divi. Yield

0.28

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.43%

Non-Promoter- 15.17%

Institutions: 15.17%

Non-Institutions: 22.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.35

7.35

7.35

7.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,147.25

1,938.36

1,775.88

1,667.23

Net Worth

2,154.6

1,945.71

1,783.23

1,674.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,444.46

4,309.6

4,893.7

2,599.81

yoy growth (%)

3.12

-11.93

88.23

-14.24

Raw materials

-2,679.57

-2,510.22

-2,790.13

-1,235.81

As % of sales

60.29

58.24

57.01

47.53

Employee costs

-318.68

-279.3

-313.31

-277.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

147.06

284.53

207.46

167.93

Depreciation

-65.39

-67.83

-73.7

-67.15

Tax paid

-34.24

-66.3

-54.37

-48.95

Working capital

164.06

94.51

579.94

465.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.12

-11.93

88.23

-14.24

Op profit growth

-38.41

21.92

63.93

-34.42

EBIT growth

-44.76

37.58

27.58

-39.31

Net profit growth

-48.3

42.54

28.67

-36.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,219.34

6,399.04

5,499.34

5,425.57

5,882.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,219.34

6,399.04

5,499.34

5,425.57

5,882.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.02

12.71

13.26

51.94

32.19

View Annually Results

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aditya Puri

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ranjit Puri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sidharth Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vishal Kirti Keshav Marwaha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arvind Sagar

Whole Time Director & CFO

KISHORE CHATNANI

Whole-time Director

SANJAY GULATI

Independent Director

Rashi Sikka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Saluja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

Summary

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, incorporated in 1933, is a Heavy Engineering Company having two segments i.e. Manufacturing of machinery & equipment and Engineering, Procurement & Construction. Manufacture of machinery & equipment comprise manufacture of process plant equipment, mechanical and hydraulic presses, alloy steel and ferrous castings, boiler tubes & panels and containers. Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) comprise contract manufacturing and execution of projects for setting up boilers, sugar plants, power plants, material handling equipment and air pollution control equipment for customers in India and abroad.The company had undertaken the expansion of the Titawi sugar factory and the Mawana sugar factory. In 1995, the companys Indian Sugar and General Engineering Corporation (ISGEC) was awarded the ISO 9001 certification by Lloyds Register of Quality Assurance, UK.In 1993, the companys subsidiary, namely, ISGEC Covema Plastics, was granted a letter of intent for setting up a 2500 tpa sugar plant at Kamoda in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The company exports to the UK, south-east Asian countries and to the eastern parts of Africa, west Asia and to the neighbouring countries. The company recently started exporting to Cambodia and Australia also.During 1998-99, the company has signed a collaboration agreement with an Italian Company, Belleli, for manufacture of High Pressure Reactors used in the fertiliser and refinery industries.Two major Press L
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd share price today?

The ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1423.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is ₹10465.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is 37.17 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is ₹810 and ₹1675.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd?

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.43%, 3 Years at 33.87%, 1 Year at 51.84%, 6 Month at 13.01%, 3 Month at 8.85% and 1 Month at -1.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.43 %
Institutions - 15.17 %
Public - 22.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.