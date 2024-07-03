Summary

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, incorporated in 1933, is a Heavy Engineering Company having two segments i.e. Manufacturing of machinery & equipment and Engineering, Procurement & Construction. Manufacture of machinery & equipment comprise manufacture of process plant equipment, mechanical and hydraulic presses, alloy steel and ferrous castings, boiler tubes & panels and containers. Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) comprise contract manufacturing and execution of projects for setting up boilers, sugar plants, power plants, material handling equipment and air pollution control equipment for customers in India and abroad.The company had undertaken the expansion of the Titawi sugar factory and the Mawana sugar factory. In 1995, the companys Indian Sugar and General Engineering Corporation (ISGEC) was awarded the ISO 9001 certification by Lloyds Register of Quality Assurance, UK.In 1993, the companys subsidiary, namely, ISGEC Covema Plastics, was granted a letter of intent for setting up a 2500 tpa sugar plant at Kamoda in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The company exports to the UK, south-east Asian countries and to the eastern parts of Africa, west Asia and to the neighbouring countries. The company recently started exporting to Cambodia and Australia also.During 1998-99, the company has signed a collaboration agreement with an Italian Company, Belleli, for manufacture of High Pressure Reactors used in the fertiliser and refinery industries.Two major Press L

