ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Summary

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, incorporated in 1933, is a Heavy Engineering Company having two segments i.e. Manufacturing of machinery & equipment and Engineering, Procurement & Construction. Manufacture of machinery & equipment comprise manufacture of process plant equipment, mechanical and hydraulic presses, alloy steel and ferrous castings, boiler tubes & panels and containers. Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) comprise contract manufacturing and execution of projects for setting up boilers, sugar plants, power plants, material handling equipment and air pollution control equipment for customers in India and abroad.The company had undertaken the expansion of the Titawi sugar factory and the Mawana sugar factory. In 1995, the companys Indian Sugar and General Engineering Corporation (ISGEC) was awarded the ISO 9001 certification by Lloyds Register of Quality Assurance, UK.In 1993, the companys subsidiary, namely, ISGEC Covema Plastics, was granted a letter of intent for setting up a 2500 tpa sugar plant at Kamoda in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The company exports to the UK, south-east Asian countries and to the eastern parts of Africa, west Asia and to the neighbouring countries. The company recently started exporting to Cambodia and Australia also.During 1998-99, the company has signed a collaboration agreement with an Italian Company, Belleli, for manufacture of High Pressure Reactors used in the fertiliser and refinery industries.Two major Press Lines were supplied to Krupp JBM Pvt.Ltd. during 1999-2000, which was a major achievement for the company as these were supplied in a record period of time. The company also supplied a high pressure and sophisticated Reactor to the Indian Oil Corporation, the order of which was booked by our Italian collaborator but the fabrication was done in the companys shops. An agreement with M/s Foster Wheeler USA for transfer of latest Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers technology was signed in 2000-01.The company has got exports orders for Cupro Nickel and Chrome Ferrite Stainless Steel Heat Exchanges. During the year-ended 31st March 2015, the Company acquired the entire share capital of Free Look Software Private Limited. This Company owned a plot of land in Noida.In FY 2016, the Company completed a project consisting of Sugar Plant of 3500 tonnes Per Day capacity and 15 Mega Watt Co-generation Plant on a turnkey basis, including civil work. In FY 2016, the company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Neuson Hydrotec GmbH, GaisbergerstraBe 52 4030 Linz, Austria for manufacture and sale of Nosing Press Plant, Forging Plant, Forging Complex Press and Straightening Press.In FY 2016, the Company successfully manufactured Low Pressure and Medium Pressure Decomposers for the Fertilizer Industry. In addition, the Company, for the first time, supplied Chain Type Heat Exchangers for a Fertilizer Plant and also Low Pressure Heaters for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.In FY 2016, the Company successfully completed four Complete Sugar Plants and seven Modernization and Expansion Projects.In FY 2016, the Company successfully manufactured Low Pressure and Medium Pressure Decomposers for the Fertilizer Industry. In addition, the Company, for the first time, supplied Chain Type Heat Exchangers for a Fertilizer Plant and also Low Pressure Heaters for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.During the year 2016, ISGEC Hitachi Zosen Limited (IHZL), the Joint Venture Company successfully supplied critical equipment, such as Ammonia Converter as per Haldor Topsoe Process for a Refinery, Condenser for the Fertilizer Industry and Hydro Processing Reactor as per CLG (Chevron Lummus Global) Process for the Petroleum Industry.During FY 2017, the Tubing and Piping Division received approvals to become a supplier for projects of NTPC, EIL and other reputed Indian and International customers. The division also obtained ASME PP certification and received orders for execution with PP stamping.During the FY 2017, the liquefied gas container division successfully developed and tested new models of Containers for new generation of Refrigerant Gases.In 2018, the Company diversified its Product Segment by entering into the business of Construction of Factories for Railways, Material Handling Systems and Air Pollution Control projects. The Company acquired 100% ownership of Eagle Press & Equipment Co. Ltd., a press manufacturing company in Canada and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2019. The Company commissioned two sugar plants of 5000 TCD each. It completed construction of a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) workshop for the Indian Railways at Varanasi in 2019-20.In 2021, the Company commissioned a stand-alone Sugar Refinery of 2,500 Tonnes per Day (TPD) for a company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Another project completed was a 3500 TCD (Tonnes of Cane per Day) Refined Sugar Plant with 18 MW Cogeneration project in Haryana. It set up 2 x 600 TPD Sugar Refinery projects in Uttar Pradesh. It constructed a Workshop for periodic overhauling of Rail Wagons at Bikaner. It set up a 20 MW Coke Oven Waste Heat based Power Plant at Koppal, Karnataka. A Coal & Limestone Handling Package for a 70 MW Co-generation Power Plant was set up at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. It ventured into a new field of providing remotely managed e-Services for Plant Operation, Maintenance, Troubleshooting, and Commissioning.In 2022, the Company commissioned major projects including 10000 TCD Sugar Plant with 40 MW (single turbine) Cogeneration Plant producing sulphur-less sugar; 5000 TCD Sugar Plant having modern equipment such as Vertical Continuous Pans, Falling Film Evaporators, and SRI Clarifiers; 100 KLPD Ethanol Plant with 42 TPH Incineration Boiler and 5.6 MW Power Plant. Important Boilers commissioned during the year included Two Boilers burning 100% paddy straw in Haryana, in partnership with BWE (Burmeister & Wain Energy, erstwhile BWSC), Denmark and 210 TPH Boiler for Process Power generation for a 10000 TCD Sugar Plant. The Company set up 109 KLPD Multi-Feed Distillery at the Saraswati Sugar Mills, Yamunanagar. It completed Railway Coach manufacturing facilities at Latur & Sonepat; Ship unloading, conveying, stacking/reclaiming and wagon loading facility at the Paradip Port; Cogeneration Plants and other Power related work, e.g. Balance of Plant Solutions, for their Air Pollution Control Equipment, Boilers and Sugar Plants & Distilleries businesses. The Company launched CNC Hydraulic Press Brakes in 2022. The Company commissioned a 1250T press hardening line in India manufactured in technical collaboration with AP&T of Sweden, as well as 2 nos. 1250T robotic tandem press line in South-East Asia in 2023.