|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|AGM 28/08/2024 Summary Proceedings of 91st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 91st Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.