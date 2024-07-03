ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,351.38
4,356.3
3,903.19
3,807.87
4,310.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,351.38
4,356.3
3,903.19
3,807.87
4,310.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.99
7.04
12.15
42.14
43.44
Total Income
4,373.37
4,363.34
3,915.34
3,850.01
4,354.14
Total Expenditure
3,990.92
4,066.08
3,698.35
3,474.54
4,067.98
PBIDT
382.45
297.26
216.99
375.47
286.16
Interest
52.67
55.5
33.34
36.04
26.91
PBDT
329.78
241.76
183.65
339.43
259.25
Depreciation
78.04
77.53
73.95
79.23
73.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
73.23
51.84
39.02
75.76
59.77
Deferred Tax
-4.3
0.01
-5.12
-0.11
-10.4
Reported Profit After Tax
182.81
112.38
75.8
184.55
136.55
Minority Interest After NP
10.44
2.02
4.62
0.12
5.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
172.37
110.36
71.18
184.43
131.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
172.37
110.36
71.18
184.43
131.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.44
15.01
9.68
25.08
17.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
200
200
Equity
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
7.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.78
6.82
5.55
9.86
6.63
PBDTM(%)
7.57
5.54
4.7
8.91
6.01
PATM(%)
4.2
2.57
1.94
4.84
3.16
