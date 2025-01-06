ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
147.06
284.53
207.46
167.93
Depreciation
-65.39
-67.83
-73.7
-67.15
Tax paid
-34.24
-66.3
-54.37
-48.95
Working capital
164.06
94.51
579.94
465.06
Other operating items
Operating
211.48
244.91
659.32
516.88
Capital expenditure
53.62
28.97
-171.57
49.3
Free cash flow
265.1
273.88
487.75
566.19
Equity raised
3,330.29
2,926.86
2,540.26
2,226.42
Investing
75.39
-38.67
-257.53
-322.45
Financing
262.36
-119.6
271.59
12.71
Dividends paid
0
14.71
14.71
11.76
Net in cash
3,933.14
3,057.19
3,056.79
2,494.63
