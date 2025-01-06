iifl-logo-icon 1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,434.15
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

ISGEC Heavy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

147.06

284.53

207.46

167.93

Depreciation

-65.39

-67.83

-73.7

-67.15

Tax paid

-34.24

-66.3

-54.37

-48.95

Working capital

164.06

94.51

579.94

465.06

Other operating items

Operating

211.48

244.91

659.32

516.88

Capital expenditure

53.62

28.97

-171.57

49.3

Free cash flow

265.1

273.88

487.75

566.19

Equity raised

3,330.29

2,926.86

2,540.26

2,226.42

Investing

75.39

-38.67

-257.53

-322.45

Financing

262.36

-119.6

271.59

12.71

Dividends paid

0

14.71

14.71

11.76

Net in cash

3,933.14

3,057.19

3,056.79

2,494.63

QUICKLINKS FOR ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

