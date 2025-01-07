iifl-logo-icon 1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,462.05
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,444.46

4,309.6

4,893.7

2,599.81

yoy growth (%)

3.12

-11.93

88.23

-14.24

Raw materials

-2,679.57

-2,510.22

-2,790.13

-1,235.81

As % of sales

60.29

58.24

57.01

47.53

Employee costs

-318.68

-279.3

-313.31

-277.8

As % of sales

7.17

6.48

6.4

10.68

Other costs

-1,237.13

-1,180.55

-1,511.8

-916.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.83

27.39

30.89

35.24

Operating profit

209.07

339.51

278.46

169.86

OPM

4.7

7.87

5.69

6.53

Depreciation

-65.39

-67.83

-73.7

-67.15

Interest expense

-22.66

-22.75

-15.87

-7.11

Other income

26.03

35.6

18.58

72.34

Profit before tax

147.06

284.53

207.46

167.93

Taxes

-34.24

-66.3

-54.37

-48.95

Tax rate

-23.28

-23.3

-26.2

-29.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

112.81

218.23

153.09

118.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

112.81

218.23

153.09

118.98

yoy growth (%)

-48.3

42.54

28.67

-36.92

NPM

2.53

5.06

3.12

4.57

