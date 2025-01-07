Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,444.46
4,309.6
4,893.7
2,599.81
yoy growth (%)
3.12
-11.93
88.23
-14.24
Raw materials
-2,679.57
-2,510.22
-2,790.13
-1,235.81
As % of sales
60.29
58.24
57.01
47.53
Employee costs
-318.68
-279.3
-313.31
-277.8
As % of sales
7.17
6.48
6.4
10.68
Other costs
-1,237.13
-1,180.55
-1,511.8
-916.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.83
27.39
30.89
35.24
Operating profit
209.07
339.51
278.46
169.86
OPM
4.7
7.87
5.69
6.53
Depreciation
-65.39
-67.83
-73.7
-67.15
Interest expense
-22.66
-22.75
-15.87
-7.11
Other income
26.03
35.6
18.58
72.34
Profit before tax
147.06
284.53
207.46
167.93
Taxes
-34.24
-66.3
-54.37
-48.95
Tax rate
-23.28
-23.3
-26.2
-29.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
112.81
218.23
153.09
118.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
112.81
218.23
153.09
118.98
yoy growth (%)
-48.3
42.54
28.67
-36.92
NPM
2.53
5.06
3.12
4.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.