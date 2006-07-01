Independent AuditorRs.s Report

To the Members of

Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its Statement of cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Rs.AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial StatementsRs. section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Rs.Code of EthicsRs. issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter AuditorRs.s Response 1 Revenue recognition for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts Principal Audit Procedures The CompanyRs.s significant portion of business is undertaken through EPC contracts. Revenue from these contracts is recognized over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers·. Due to the nature of the contracts, revenue recognition involves usage of percentage of completion method which is determined based on proportion of contract costs incurred to date compared to estimated total contract costs. In the context of our work, the procedures set up in terms of contribution to revenues of EPC contracts consisted of : The determination of revenues and margin relating to EPC contracts depends on total cost at completion estimated by the management. These estimates are reviewed on a quarterly basis or more frequently in the event of any major development during the progress of projects. • Considering the appropriateness of the CompanyRs.s revenue recognition accounting policies and assessing compliance with the policies in terms of Ind AS 115. This method involves significant judgments, identification of contractual obligations and the CompanyRs.s rights to receive payments for performance completed till date, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making contracts. • Performing testing of the design and implementation of controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on controls over determination of progress of completion, recording of costs incurred and estimation of costs to complete the remaining contract obligations. Refer Note 2.4 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Performing tests of details, on a sample basis, and verifying the underlying customer contracts, performing review of actual costs incurred with estimated costs to identify significant variations and assess whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining costs to complete and consequential determination of stage of completion, which formed the basis of revenue recognition under the input method. We reviewed the managementRs.s evaluation process to recognize revenue over a period of time, status of completion for projects and total cost estimates. We reviewed and verified the estimated cost of contracts, on test check basis, arising from contract modifications and analysed current on-going negotiations and settlements that may impair the profitability of such contracts. • Examining contracts with exceptions including contracts with low or negative margins, loss making contracts, contracts with significant changes in planned cost estimates to determine the level of provisioning required. • Verifying the contractual positions and revenue for the year are appropriately presented and disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORRs.S REPORT THEREON

The CompanyRs.s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the CompanyRs.s Annual Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditorRs.s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditorRs.s report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact, we have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and the Statement of cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AUDITORRs.S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure

about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure -A, which forms a part of this report, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law have been kept by the Company so far, as appears from our examination of such books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure- B".

(g) As required by Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of clause (j) of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 43 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law and accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on longterm contracts including derivative contracts.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed fund or share premium or any other sources of kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (" Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties)", with the understanding, whether recording in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contains any material misstatement.

e) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2023 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure - A To The Independent AuditorRs.s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 to "Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements· of the Independent AuditorsRs. Report of even date to the members of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into considerations in the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. All Property, plant and Equipment of the Company have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular phased programme of Physical Verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, plant and Equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deed of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has neither revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right of Use Assets) nor intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that there are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (Prohibitions) Act , 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that Physical Verification of Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such verification conducted during the year.

(ii) (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital

limits in excess of Rs Five Crore, in aggregate, from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from financial institutions.

(iii) (a) According to information and explanation given

to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not made investments in, provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties during the year ended March 31, 2023. In respect of any guarantee provided and loan given during the year details are as below:

(Amount in lakhs)

Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 14,077.18 1,458.22 - Joint ventures Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 64,860.00 10,334.25 - Joint ventures Nil Nil - Associates Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the CompanyRs.s interest. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments, provided security, advances in nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that in respect of loans the schedule of repayment of principle and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayment or receipts of interest are not due during the year.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that no amount is overdue for more than ninety days in respect of principle and interest.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that no any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments, given security which is covered under provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of loan given and guarantee provided during the year, the same in our opinion is in compliance of section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, specified by the Central Government and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed

statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. The provisions related to sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to Company.

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and service tax or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given under:

Name Of the Statute Nature of Due Amount Involved (Rs. in lakhs) Amount Unpaid (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where Dispute is pending Central Excise Act Excise Duty 3.57 3.57 2011-12 Assistant commissioner, Yamunanagar Central Excise Act Excise Duty 0.37 0.37 2015-17 Superintendent (Yamunanagar) Central Excise Act Excise Duty 7.18 7.18 2017-18 Superintendent CGST Division Local Area Tax Local Area Tax 22.00 22.00 2006-07 to 2015-16 HonRs.ble Supreme Court of India Central Excise Act Excise Duty 30.21 30.21 2015-16 Dy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Yamunanagar) Central Excise Act Excise Duty 19.60 19.60 2016-17 Dy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Yamunanagar) Name Of the Statute Nature of Due Amount Involved (Rs. in lakhs) Amount Unpaid (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where Dispute is pending Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 0.14 0.14 2017-18 Asstt. Commissioner, Yamunanagar Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 4.19 - 2022-23 Asstt. Commissioner, Ghaziabad Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 5.24 - 2020-21 Addl. Commissioner Appeal, commercial tax MP Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 3.09 - 2020-21 Asstt. Commissioner Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 4.00 4.00 1987-88 Dy Comm. of Commercial Taxes(appeals), Kolkata Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 61.00 61.00 1994-95 Dy Comm. of Commercial Taxes(appeals), Kolkata Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 34.00 34.00 1995-96 Dy Comm. of Commercial Taxes(appeals), Kolkata Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 18.30 16.67 2009-10 to 2013-14 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 0.82 0.82 2006-07 Dy Comm. Of Commercial Taxes, Tamil Nadu. Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 53.77 21.33 2013-14 High Court, Lucknow Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 1.30 - 2020-21 Addl. Commissioner Appeal,Commercial tax UP Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 3.26 3.26 2014-15 Dy Comm. Of Commercial Taxes, Kerala. Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 0.58 0.58 2016-17 Dy Comm. Of Commercial Taxes, Kerala. Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 59.32 53.10 2009-10 Assistant Commissioner (WC) Department of Commercial Taxes, Ernakulam Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 0.37 0.33 2010-11 Assistant Commissioner (WC) Department of Commercial Taxes, Ernakulam Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 75.33 75.33 2014-15 Joint Commissioner of SGST, Kochi Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 71.06 70.44 2015-16 Dy. Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 8.31 7.95 2015-16 Dy. Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 559.88 559.88 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, LTU Mumbai Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 3.54 3.54 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, LTU Mumbai Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 7.35 4.59 2017-18 Additional Commissioner Grade -2 Appeals Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 6.00 6.00 1971-73 Commissioner sales tax, Lucknow Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 0.38 0.38 2017-18 Additional Commissioner Grade -2 Appeals Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 64.24 64.24 2017-18 Joint Commissioner, State Tax Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 60.77 60.77 2015-16 & 2016-17 Commissioner, Central goods and service tax (Appeals Noida ) Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 31.73 - 2016-17 Commercial Tax Tribunal, U.P. Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 1,247.15 743.08 2017-18 to 2022-23 Asstt. Commissioner State Tax, Mumbai Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 46.43 46.43 2017-18 to 2018-19 Asstt. Commissioner Commercial Taxes, Bangalore Goods and Services Tax Act Goods and Services Tax 139.12 139.12 2017-18 to 2018-19 Asstt. Commissioner Audit, Guwahati Custom Act Custom Duty 3.28 3.28 2017-18 Custom, Excise and Service tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi Custom Act Custom Duty 563.8 513.65 2017-18 Custom, Excise and Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year, accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions on paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the provisions on paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under Sub-section (12) of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 was required to be filed by the auditors in form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii)(a), (b), (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, requirement to report on paragraph (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non -Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no 54 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets

and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS financial statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plan and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not the assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company does not have unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that in respect of the ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, with in a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of Companies Act.

(xxi) The provisions of paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable in respect of Standalone Ind AS Financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - B To The Independent AuditorRs.s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. section of the Independent AuditorRs.s Report of even date to the members of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (?HE ACT·)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The CompanyRs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Rs.ICAIRs.). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to CompanyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORSRs. RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRs.s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the CompanyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial

reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.